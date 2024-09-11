How Motherhood Has Impacted Ashley Graham’s Fitness Routine
Supermodel Ashley Graham has a lot on her plate these days: between New York Fashion Week runway events and cohosting Side Hustlers, her Roku reality television series, the three-time SI Swimsuit model is also a published author, body confidence advocate and proud mom of three.
Graham and her husband, Justin Ervin, welcomed their first son, Isaac, in January 2020. Two years later, the trio became family of five with the birth of twins Roman and Malachi. With her busy schedule as a working mom, it’s no wonder the 36-year-old’s fitness routine has adapted with her life changes over the years.
Graham recently sat down with Well+Good to discuss exactly how her workout methods have evolved, and it turns out they’re quite relatable. These days, she prioritizes flexibility (in both her schedule and body) and focuses on making gym time fun.
“[The gym is a] space where I can come and say, O.K., you know what? Today I want to feel strong, let’s lift weights,” Graham explained. “But today, this morning I saw my trainer and I said, there’s something weird going on with my knee. I don’t know what’s going on, but it feels like it’s been pulled. And so we just foam rolled and massaged it and we did some band work because that’s what I needed.”
Graham often works with personal trainer Maddie Stark on workouts that are creative and fun, yet challenging, and incorporates her family into her sweat sessions in order to be efficient with her time.