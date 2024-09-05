SI Swimsuit Cover Model Ilona Maher Will Continue Message of Body Positivity on ‘Dancing With the Stars’
In an exciting announcement yesterday, Good Morning America revealed that Olympic rugby player Ilona Maher will join Season 33 of Dancing With the Stars. In addition to her athletic prowess, SI Swimsuit’s September digital issue cover model is known for her outspoken advocacy for body positivity. In a backstage GMA interview, the 28-year-old revealed that she is going to continue that message and sentiment throughout her time on the reality competition series.
“I definitely want to continue my body appreciation message. I think my new goal for this is to show that all body types can dance and, you know, express themselves out there through dance and feel, you know, sexy and beautiful when you’re out on the dance floor,” the Vermont native stated. “I don’t think you’ll see a lot of my body types doing the Tango or the Rumba, the Cha-Cha. So I’m nervous because I don’t know how well I’ll do, but I think seeing my body type move in that way just shows all sorts of body types can do so many different things.”
Maher also noted that she’s dancing for her teammates, who will be cheering her on the entire way. “I think I’m also doing it to show [how] rugby players are so multidimensional,” she added. “We go out there on the field and we’re beasts, but I can [also] be a beauty, I can dance. I can do all these things.”
The bronze medalist, who has been vocal about embracing her athletic, muscular build, sees her DWTS participation as a chance to show that all body types can thrive on the dance floor. While on location of her SI Swimsuit photo shoot with Ben Watts in Bellport, New York, she was enthusiastic about showing off her toned and sculpted arms, legs and back, and certainly wasn’t afraid to show some skin.