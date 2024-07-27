Olympian Ilona Maher Just Issued an Incredibly Important Reminder on Body Image
Rugby player Ilona Maher is known for both her athleticism and her positive disposition when it comes to body image. The 27-year-old is embarking upon her second Olympic games this year, having made her debut at the 2020 Tokyo games.
Despite her hectic schedule leading up to the competition, Maher took the time to issue an important body-positive reminder to her one million Instagram followers on July 26.
“As the Olympics officially start today, I want you all to take a look at all the different body types on display,” Maher stated in her reel. “All body types matter, all body types are worthy, from the smallest gymnast to the tallest volleyball player, from a rugby player to a shot-putter to a sprinter. All body types are beautiful and can do amazing things, so truly see yourself in these athletes and know that you can do it too.”
The Olympian doubled down her messaging in her caption: “There is a place for everyone in sport 🫶🏼.”
Maher’s comment section was quickly flooded with praise from fellow athletes and fans alike.
“Absolutely love this message!!!” Laura Hoggins cheered. “There is no WAY OF LOOKING to be an Olympian, to be elite at your sport! Cannot wait to watch it all! 🔥.”
“We need to get her a crown 👑👑👑👑👑,” someone else added.
“You’re like the best thing about the Olympics!” another user applauded. “So glad to be following you! Just showed my 7 year old daughter this video! 😘.”
Watch Maher in action on Sunday, July 28 when the U.S. takes on Japan in Rugby Sevens.