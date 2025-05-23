Fact or Fiction: Lifting Weights Will Make You Bulky
As with fashion and styles that tend to come and go, fitness trends are also in a constant cycle that ranges from heavy cardio to HIIT to yoga and Pilates classes. No matter what the preference in a workout is, the main goal should always be to achieve your strongest and healthiest self. With that, lifting weights and strength training should always be a part of your routine for your overall wellbeing.
Before we get into the why, Hers Chief Medical Officer Dr. Jessica Shepherd confirms that lifting weights will not make you bulky, which so many women fear when they are told the heavier the better! “Building your muscle is building your organ of longevity,” she says. “This is the organ that's going to going to give you strength and is going to give you the power to be able to do the things that you want to do as you start to get older.”
Muscle mass as we age
It’s important to note that as we get older, we start to lose muscle mass, which is called sarcopenia, as early as in our thirties all the way up until our seventies, eighties and nineties. “You lose about three percent of your muscle mass every decade,” Dr. Shepherd notes. “As we start to decrease muscle mass, that's when we need to build up our muscles and increase protein in our diet so that it can help build the muscles as well. You're not going to get bulky, but you're going to help reduce the fat that's going to start to increase as we age.”
The only way to get them back is to have strength and power, which means lifting heavy weights. “There’s no one-size-fits-all rule, but a good starting point is choosing a weight that feels challenging by the last few reps while still allowing you to maintain good form,” Dr. Shepherd shares. “For beginners, that might be 50–70% of your one-rep max, which is the heaviest you can lift for a single rep. The key is progressive overload, gradually increasing resistance as your body adapts. Listen to your body, not just the numbers.”
Benefits of strength training
Strength training is fundamental and becomes even more important as we age. “It helps protect bone density, preserve muscle mass and boosts metabolism, which are all crucial when it comes to longevity and lifelong wellness,” she adds. “You don’t necessarily need to go heavier with age, but you do want to stay consistent and challenge your muscles.”
Continually increasing intensity keeps progress steady and your body resilient. Dr. Shepherd notes that three to four sets of eight to 12 reps per exercise is a great routine. “That rep range hits the sweet spot between strength and muscle growth,” she shares, while noting that you should always keep an eye on your form and not forget to rest because “giving your muscles time to recover between workouts is when the real growth happens.”
Workouts for strength aside from lifting weights
For those people who may have injuries and are not able to lift weights, there are plenty of other ways to build strength and stability. Bodyweight exercises like squats, push-ups and planks can be incredibly effective as are resistance bands, Pilates, yoga and even swimming. These all help tone and strengthen your body. Trending on social media as of late has been the use of weighted vests, even when not in the gym but doing chores around the house or while sitting.
“They can be a fun and effective way to level up your workouts or even your everyday movement if used mindfully,” she explains. “Weighted vests add resistance without needing gym equipment and can help with bone density, endurance and calorie burn. That said, start light and make sure the weight is evenly distributed to avoid strain.”
Dr. Shepherd concludes, “The best workout is the one you’ll stick with, so find what moves you and make it part of your routine.”