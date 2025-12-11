Swimsuit

Need Relationship Advice? These 7 Models Have You Covered for 2026 & Beyond

This sensational group of models shared some relationship tips of their own this past year.

Bailey Colon

Olivia Dunne was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Penny Lane was photographed by Derek Kettela in Zurich, Switzerland. Rayna Vallandingham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica. / Ben Watts/Derek Kettela/Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

2025 marked a monumental year for this group of SI Swimsuit models. One pair notched their very first covers with the magazine, two others were featured in the fold for the first time, while three more brand staples added another standout shoot to their portfolios with the brand.

Along with their appearances in the magazine’s most recent issue, this talented team also provided some words of wisdom this year, specifically regarding dating and relationships—and today, we’re resurfacing their previous pointers before the start of the new year.

Lauren Chan

Lauren Chan was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Dress by Natalia Fedner. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

“My relationship advice is to be yourself. Sorry, my relationship advice is to know yourself,” the cover model explained. “Be yourself, and then voice what you want and need. It’s not advice between two people, it’s advice for yourself.”

Hunter McGrady

Hunter McGrady was photographed by Derek Kettela in Switzerland. Swimsuit by Sienna Swim. Goggles by Blenders. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated

“Respect boundaries, respect each other’s wants, respect each other’s time,” the brand Legend championed, later concluding, “I think that’s just the most important thing in a relationship—is respect.”

Nazanin Mandi

Nazanin Mandi was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica. Swimsuit by Lybethras. Shirt by MUNTHE. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

“Be flexible in your dating approach. Be open, because you never know who can come into your world. Don’t close yourself off," Mandi advised. She also prefaced the statement by emphasizing strong boundaries as an essential, “And walk in your truth. Don’t look back. Even on the first date, [if] you believe in something else, [if] that person asks you, say it. Don’t look back. Show them who you are.”

Rayna Vallandingham

Rayna Vallandingham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. Necklace by Ben-Amun. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

“If you’re honest with yourself and that other person and don’t hide anything about yourself, I think those create the best relationships and friendships too,” the brand rookie encouraged. “You know that person will like you or love you for who you are truly, [rather] than trying to put up a façade.”

Olivia Dunne

Olivia Dunne was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Swimsuit and hat by MANGO. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

“I know this sounds cliché, but if he’s not confident, kick him to the curb because he’ll only make your life worse if he doesn’t have self-confidence,” the 2025 SI Swimsuit cover girl formerly declared.

Penny Lane

Penny Lane was photographed by Derek Kettela in Switzerland. Swimsuit by Norma Kamali. Jacket by Perfect Moment. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated

"Make them wait—until you think it’s too much. Really push that limit. They’ll show you if they’re husband material,” the Swim Search suggested; she later added, “If you have a good single life, it takes a lot for someone to change [that]. They really have to prove themselves, because being single is great.”

Ellie Thumann

Ellie Thumann was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

“Even like when I was trying to figure out my past relationship… I tend to overdo it a little bit,” the two-time model previously stated. “So stepping back so they can step up, that’s the advice I try and follow as I’m figuring out singleness.”

