Ana de Armas’s Best Bikini Moments Through the Years
Known for her work in projects like Knives Out, Blonde and Ballerina, actress Ana de Armas has taken Hollywood by storm in recent years. Whether she’s kicking butt alongside Keanu Reeves or portraying Marilyn Monroe, the 37-year-old Cuban and Spanish actress shows incredible range and has received critical acclaim for her work.
Nominated for both an Academy Award and a Golden Globe for her portrayal of Monroe in 2023’s Blonde, de Armas has also been recognized by the BAFTA Awards, London Critics Circle Film Awards and other prestigious organizations. Outside of her career on screen, de Armas has been featured on the covers of major publications like Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar and Vanity Fair.
When she’s not working, de Armas spends much of her time traveling, attending industry events and, when time permits, taking a dip at the beach. Below, we’re taking a closer look at some of the star’s best bikini moments throughout the years.
Smiling in the sand
In May of 2024, de Armas grinned as she walked in the water while clad in a pale yellow bikini top and flouncy white skirt. With windswept hair and the sun shining overhead, the vibes were immaculate.
Ringing in the holidays somewhere tropical
Surely making her 15.9 million Instagram followers jealous of her enviable getaway, de Armas celebrated the Christmas holiday somewhere tropical in 2023.
Soaking up the summer sun in Italy
What’s better than a summer day spent out on a boat in Italy?
Girls’ trip
Cuban actress Claudia Muma Alvariño and de Armas vacationed together in October 2019, an occasion that called for a cute patterned bikini and classic black shades on the Knock Knock star’s part.
Sunset in Cuba
In 2019, the actress captured a gorgeous silhouette snap in the water as the sun went down in Cuba.
Chic, long-sleeve swimwear
While in Thailand, de Armas rocked a long-sleeved floral print one-piece as she struck several poses in an ornate bathtub. The actress took the look to the beach, as well, with a pair of denim shorts.
Soaking up the sun in Malibu
Spanish actress Elena Furiase and de Armas spent some quality time sunbathing together in Malibu in this snap from October 2017.
Summer days out on the water
We’re noticing a major theme here: de Armas won’t let a beautiful summer day out on the water pass her by. In July of 2017, she spent plenty of quality time with friends out on a boat.
Posing for GQ
In an outtake from her feature with the magazine in 2016, de Armas rocked a white one-piece swimsuit while posing for photographer Thomas Whiteside.
What’s next for de Armas?
The actress is set to star in a forthcoming Apple TV+ series called Bananas alongside Oscar Isaac, where she will also serve as the show’s executive producer. Additionally, de Armas is attached to a project called Reenactment, which also stars Benicio Del Toro and Cameron Diaz.
With a thriving acting career and a blossoming profession as a producer, we can’t wait to see what else is on the horizon for this A-lister.