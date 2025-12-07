XANDRA Rocks Fall’s Most Popular Color in Sweet Lace Mini for Miami Art Event
XANDRA is the latest fashionista to put her own stylish spin on one of fall 2025’s most popular colors, and we’re loving her take on the shade.
Styling & glam
The DJ and two-time SI Swimsuit model returned to the Sunshine State this weekend for Art Basel Miami 2025. On her way to the event, XANDRA snapped a few photos to showcase her luxe look and posted the stylish results on her Instagram account in a three-photo carousel.
With the Florida heat likely in mind, the model opted for a micro mini dress crafted from soft-looking lace in one of this autumn’s most popular shades: cocoa brown. The piece was simple yet sultry with plenty of fashion-forward details, including a scalloped neckline and thin straps to secure the dress on her shoulders. The clinging fabric and the Y2K tube style added to the overall nostalgic vibe of the look, and XANDRA accessorized with a pair of statement gold earrings, a large gold bangle bracelet and a matching Chanel clutch.
Her long blonde tresses were parted to the side for the night-out look, styled straight and sleek. Her makeup was equally fun and flirty, with the DJ choosing a soft pink color palette for her cheeks and glossy lip.
Fellow SI Swimsuit models approve
One peek at XANDRA’s comment section, and you’ll find several SI Swimsuit family members applauding the model’s take on the cocoa-brown craze:
“😍,” 2025 SI Swimsuit cover girl Olivia Dunne wrote.
“This glam issooo good,” SI Swimsuit staple Katie Austin praised.
Plus, fellow 2025 SI Swimsuit models Ellie Thumann and Jena Sims—who was crowned Rookie of the Year back in May—liked the post, giving the ensemble their stamps of approval.
Back to Miami
Of course, this isn’t the first time the SI Swimsuit staple has traveled south this year, as XANDRA joined the brand back in May during Swim Week in the Sunshine State. There, she walked the runway in a trio of designer sets shortly after her 2025 SI Swimsuit feature hit newsstands. For this year’s issue, the model reunited with the brand on the shores of Jamaica after her 2024 debut in Belize.
Of her sophomore appearance with SI Swimsuit, XANDRA told the brand, “I seriously couldn’t be more grateful for all the friends and, honestly, the family that’s come out of this whole experience. This is a reminder to everyone out there: never stop chasing your dreams.”