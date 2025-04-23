Fact or Fiction: Your Metabolism Slows Down as You Age and Can't Be Changed
It’s not uncommon to hear people complain about weight gain as they get older and often cite slowing metabolism as the cause. Generally, these shifts could start happening as early as a person’s late 20s to early 30s, but the changes become more pronounced in the 40s as people approach perimenopause and menopause. Despite it naturally starting to slow down, it is false to think that this cannot be changed.
“There are a lot of different factors and variables that go into how metabolism works, and that can be based on gender, age and also your health,” Chief Medical Officer at Hers Dr. Jessica Shepherd says. “Aging and metabolism are intricately linked, and as we start to age, our metabolism also starts to change."
What is metabolism?
Before we take a closer look at how to alter a person's metabolism, we need to better understand what it is exactly. It is the complex set of chemical reactions in the body that converts food into energy. This fuels everything from cellular repair to movement and brain function. Bodies need this to think, move and grow. Specific proteins in the body control the chemical reactions of metabolism.
What affects metabolism?
"Hormonal changes, particularly the decline in estrogen, can play a significant role in how our body processes and stores energy," Dr. Shepherd shares. "There can also be shifts in thyroid hormones, as well as dysregulation in insulin and glucose that can also contribute greatly to metabolism.”
Knowledge is power, so understanding these hormonal shifts can help people adapt any habits and stay ahead of those changes. This mind-body comprehension can help with feeling more balanced, prepared and positively motivated as women enter this new stage of life.
What can be done to change metabolism?
“There are things in our control that can help offset the change like focusing on nutrition and exercise,” Dr. Shepherd adds. “Some suggestions are decreasing alcohol intake, increasing protein and also making sure that the body has more natural sources of food than processed foods.”
There is no one-size fits all approach. Building and supporting muscle strength is important at every age because they are the organ of longevity, which helps increase the resting metabolic rate even when not working out. Dr. Shepherd notes that “weight training has been shown to help exceptionally as muscles are fat-burning machines, and the more muscle you have, the more calories you'll burn.”
What workouts help with metabolism rate?
A well-rounded approach helps sustain muscle development, cardiovascular health and hormonal balance, all of which are important for metabolic health and general longevity. “Our bodies are incredibly adaptive and attune to changing dynamics, so variety is important,” she shares and recommends a mix of resistance training, strength training, cardiovascular exercise and flexibility work like yoga or Pilates.
For those that are already active, keep it going, but if the routine feels like it’s not giving the same results as before, it may be time to switch it up. “This could mean adding more resistance or weight to your movements, incorporating interval training or simply challenging your muscles in new ways,” Dr. Shepherd explains. “It’s not always about doing more, sometimes it’s about being smarter and more intentional in how you move.”
Setting goals is always the first step to a sustainable health journey and consistency. “Simple bodyweight movements like squats, lunges, planks and push-ups are incredibly effective,” she notes. “If you have access to light weights or resistance bands, even better. A few intentional workouts each week can go a long way toward supporting your metabolism and overall strength.”
