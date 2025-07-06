Tunde Oyeneyin Has the Most Valuable Advice on Wellness and Runway Preparation
Honestly, who better to get advice from on how to tackle any stressful situation with confidence and style than fitness superstar and bestselling author Tunde Oyeneyin? (Answer: no one.)
The 37-year-old Texas native was selected as one of six finalists for the 2025 Swim Search—SI Swimsuit’s annual open casting call. She received the honor alongside fellow finalists Ally Mason, Dominique Ruotolo, Jilly Anais, Leticia Martinez and Raeann Langas. The winner(s) of Swim Search earn a truly coveted prize: a guaranteed spot in next year’s SI Swimsuit issue.
As part of their selection, the six finalists also walked in the 2025 SI Swimsuit runway show, which took place during Swim Week in Miami Beach, Fla., back in May.
While preparing for the catwalk, SI Swimsuit caught up with Oyeneyin to chat a little about how the Peloton instructor prepped her big SI Swimsuit runway debut—an opportunity she learned about less than a week beforehand.
“I just found out five days ago,” Oyeneyin told the brand. “Listen, I went and I did a facial, I did some saunaing—just so that my skin was popping—and, you know, I work in the fitness world, so wellness is always kind of a part of my routine.”
Then, the podcast host dropped a truly fantastic pearl of wisdom, which anyone looking for a little advice on how to prepare for an important life event should hear: “I always say it’s easier to stay ready than to get ready.”
“Life has prepared me for this moment,” the model concluded. “I’m just really happy that I was able to show up and answer its call.”
But that wasn’t the tip Oyeneyin had ready to share, as she also revealed her best advice for any future hopefuls who might be considering applying for Swim Search. Her suggestion begins with two simple words: “be yourself.”
“I think that’s the only thing you can do: show up as your authentic self and put your best foot forward,” she concluded. “And if it doesn’t work out [...] at least you can be proud that you did you, [whereas] if you were to camouflage [yourself] and go into it as someone that you’re not, then you walk away from the situation and think, ‘God, maybe I should have done this, or maybe I should have done that.’ But when you go in as yourself, if you miss the opportunity, then it wasn’t meant for you. And then [you know] the opportunity that is meant for you is on its way.”