Actress Meghann Fahy Rocks Daring Plunging Lace Mesh Black Dress for Premiere
Meghann Fahy completely stole the show at the premiere of her new TV series The Perfect Couple in Los Angeles on Wednesday evening. The actress, who plays the role of Merritt Monaco in the new Netflix drama limited-series alongside a stacked cast including Nicole Kidman and Dakota Fanning, dazzled in a lingerie-inspired black midi dress from Victoria Beckham’s eponymous clothing line. We’re immediately getting flashbacks to Halle Berry’s very similar sultry outfit from her The Union premiere last month—it seems like dramatic black lace looks might be trending this fall.
The 34-year-old, who is best known from her breakout show The Bold Type, flaunted her slim figure and confidence in the plunging, backless, lace mesh number that perfectly hugged her body in all the right places and left little to the imagination.
“Spice Girl for life in this @victoriabeckham dress,” The White Lotus star captioned an Instagram post of the daring ensemble.
She toned down the bold designer number with a rather demure soft, peachy-nude glowy glam look. Her long brown-blonde locks were pulled back into a bun and Fahy accessorized with sold black high-leg underwear, peep-toe platform heels and black nail polish. For jewelry, she only wore tiny diamond stud earrings, allowing the dress to really shine.
“It’s incredible. Honestly, ensemble shows, projects in general, are my favorite thing ever. I just think it’s so special to get to work with so many different kinds of actors. Everyone on the show is so incredible,” she stated at the premiere. “That’s part of why it’s so compelling to me, because everybody just is so, like, all of their characters are so fully realized and lived in, even in their worst versions of themselves. It’s like you still kind of want to watch it and I just love that.”
Watch The Perfect Couple now on Netflix, and view the trailer here.