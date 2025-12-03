Metallics Are SI Swimsuit Model Approved and Ideal for Your New Year’s Eve Outfit
New Year’s Eve is right around the corner, which means it’s high time to start planning what jaw-dropping outfit you’re ringing in the new year with. There are tons of options to choose from; however, some major NYE fashion inspiration may be just around the corner.
SI Swimsuit style
SI Swimsuit model Katie Austin took to Instagram this week to post a groovy video of her dancing alongside fellow SI Swimsuit models Nicole Williams English and Ellie Thumann in the bathroom. While some were focused on their cool moves, the fashionista crowd out there couldn’t help but be entranced by all those gorgeous evening gowns. Williams English stunned in a daring scarlet red dress, Thumann sparkled in a strapless sparkly black piece and Austin wowed in a striking cedar cut-out dress.
In addition to these dresses all being flattering and dazzling, another consistency that immediately jumped out was that both Austin and Thumann were on the same page when it came to being decorated in metallics.
This shiny fabric seems to be making its rounds in the fashion world now that NYE is soon approaching. Metallics are well known for bringing a whole lot of shimmer to your wardrobe, making it so that—no matter what side of the room you’re on while waiting for that ball to drop—all anyone will notice is how you glisten under the lights.
Shop Austin’s sparkly dress
Whether you want to sparkle all on your own or want to rock an alluring brown dress as you enter the new year, Austin’s number is certainly calling your name. Here’s where to get your hands on her beautiful find.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Jaded London’s 6AM Cut Out Maxi Dress ($295) is guaranteed to have people do a double-take as they watch you sashay down the room. The deep plunge cascading down the bodice provides a simple yet sultry way to show off a fair amount of skin, while the sea of moss fabric takes up the rest of the garment in a nice balance.
Like Austin, all eyes will be on your waist with those multicolored gems decorating the straps on your hips. There’s no need to worry about adding more bling to this look, as this statement piece offers more than enough. All you need to worry about is getting your hands on this Jaded London masterpiece before your fellow fashionistas do.
Once again, a SI Swimsuit model’s incredible sense of fashion served as a perfect style guide just in the nick of time.