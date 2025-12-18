Adria Arjona’s Best Bikini Moments Through the Years
When it comes to styling effortlessly breathtaking beach looks, there aren’t many stars doing it like Adria Arjona.
The 33-year-old actress is best known for her roles on TV shows like True Detective, Good Omens and Andor, as well as films including (but not limited to) Morbius, Hit Man and the 2022 remake of Father of the Bride. Most recently, Arjona starred in Zoë Kravitz’s 2024 directorial debut, Blink Twice, and the self-described “unromantic comedy” Splitsville—a film she also executive-produced—which premiered at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival.
Apart from her adventures onscreen, Arjona also happens to have sensational style, whether it be for a glamorous red carpet outing with her beau Jason Momoa or lounging by the ocean, soaking in some sun—the latter of which we here at SI Swimsuit have, of course, taken note of. After all, her Instagram account is basically the perfect poolside fashion lookbook!
With this in mind, we rounded up just a handful of our favorite bikini styles the actress has sported over the years to help inspire your next look for the summer of 2026 and beyond.
Signature bikini fashion
As far as her vacation-ready fashion goes, Arjona’s choices are as timeless as they can get. Her picks when it comes to swimwear exude a carefree, casual vibe while also being modern and on-trend, merging go-to patterns, comfortable cuts and vibrant colors for a wardrobe we’d love to take a peek through.
Posing for a pic with friends
Surfing in a stylish set
Predicting the popularity of polka dots
Soaking in some sun on the dock
Looking tranquil in white on the water
Channeling Bond girl energy in blue
Keeping it classic in another white set
Bringing back the bandeau top
Recharging by a waterfall (slide two)
Showing why a black bikini is always timeless
Other seaside styles
While Arjona has plenty of incredible two-pieces to use as inspiration for your future looks, those aren’t the only seaside styles she’s worn while spending some time on the sand. With countless photos in tropical locales, Arjona’s everyday beach fashion mimics her bikini choices by merging timeless pieces with a timely edge, typically opting for classic, casual and sporty vibes in her outfits.
Bringing the beach to the cover of C Magazine
Smiling in a soaking gown
Relaxing in a tranquil pool
Lying in the waves during golden hour
Stunning while being splashed for Pirelli
Looking ahead for Arjona: What’s coming up in 2026
The next couple of years promise to be exciting for the actress, as she has several high-profile projects coming down the pipeline, including a starring role in Onslaught—an A24-produced horror film—and the Prime Video Series Criminal.
In 2027, she’s slated to star in the remake of The Thomas Crown Affair, which will mark the directorial debut of Michael B. Jordan, who is also starring in and co-producing the film. As reported by Deadline, Arjona joined the production in the co-lead role alongside Jordan after Taylor Russell “exited the project due to creative differences.”
The cast for the remake—which will mark the second reimagining of the story after the original from 1968 and the first remake from 1999—also includes Kenneth Branagh, Lily Gladstone, Danai Gurira, Pilou Asbaek and Aiysha Hart.