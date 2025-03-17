Alexandra Daddario Drops Jaws in Black Sheer Cheeky Bodysuit Look for F1 Party
Alexandra Daddario reminded us all of her bombshell status when stepping out in Australia this past weekend for an event with Tag Heuer for the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix. The 39-year-old Mayfair Witches actress, who gave birth to her first child with husband Andrew Form in October 2024, went all-black for the star-studded affair and served as one of the best dressed of the night—if not the best.
Daddario, who rose to fame with roles in films like Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief (2010) and Baywatch (2017) along with shows such as True Detective Season 1 (2014), absolutely dazzled—literally and figuratively—wearing a black sheer gown with a black balconette bodysuit underneath. The long-sleeved, floor-length shimmery dress served as a cover-up for the cheeky bodysuit, which featured a thong bottom.
The White Lotus alum accessorized with silver star earrings and pearl-like studs, along with a watch from Tag Heuer on her wrist. Her glam was done dramatically, with a smokey eye accentuating her incredible crystalline blue eyes. Keeping the focus on her dress, she styled her hair in a slicked-back ponytail. Needless to say, she was an absolute dream at the event.
Daddario, who just celebrated her 39th birthday on Sunday, March 16, was joined by fellow celebrities like Dune: Prophecy actor Josh Heuston, model and rumored girlfriend of Channing Tatum Inka Williams and Ginny and Georgia actor Felix Mallard at the red carpet event.
After wrapping up the second season of Mayfair Witches, which aired its finale on AMC on March 2, fans of Anne Rice’s Immortal Universe are now waiting on news about the show’s future. Though a third season has not been announced yet, there’s certainly more story to tell with the vast source material. Showrunner Esta Spalding has also shared her support of potential crossovers between the series and AMC’s Interview With the Vampire, which exists in the same universe.
If the show gets the green light to return, we can assume filming might be a bit easier for Daddario, who shot the second season while pregnant in New Orleans. “You worry about everything,” she recalled to People Magazine of the experience. “There were some horror scenes where I was like, ‘I don’t know if I should let myself get worked up emotionally because the baby will feel it in my belly!’”
In 2024, the Emmy Award nominee appeared in Tommy Dorfman’s directorial debut I Wish You All the Best and voice-acted for the Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths films as Lois Lane.