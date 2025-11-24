Get Started on Your New Year’s Eve Swimwear Style With These 7 SI Swimsuit Snaps
We are just over a month out from New Year’s Eve, which means that there is plenty of time to assemble an eye-catching outfit for the conclusion of the holiday season.
And if you’re celebrating the occasion somewhere warm, perhaps you’re finding yourself brainstorming your own perfect coastal ensemble. This is where we come in. We’ve found plenty of holiday-inspired looks in the fold already, and we’ve collected just some of our favorites below.
Ellie Thumann in Mexico
Thumann, a three-time SI Swimsuit model, posed for her sophomore brand feature in Mexico in 2024. On location, she donned a duo of labels, Nué Studio and Oséree, with a balconette-style sparkling silver top and high-legged bottoms, embellished with dainty crystals.
Olivia Brower in Scrub Island, British Virgin Islands
For Brower’s second shoot featured in the fold—a year following her debut from Great Exuma—the model repped a one-shouldered swimsuit from IZTALI SWIM. The silver garment sparkled from every angle and featured a dazzling fabric that reflected the sunlight on set.
Olivia Ponton in Dominica
Another eye-catching number that made a statement in the sand was this duo from LaQuan Smith. Ponton exhibited the vibrant royal purple duo in a seaside cove in Dominica and sported more sequined-adorned pieces on set from ANALINA and MilkBaby Bikini.
Kim Kardashian in the Dominican Republic
Kardashian’s SI Swimsuit 2022 cover photoshoot was defined by fashion fabrics. In addition to this spandex-like set from her own brand, SKIMS, she also donned a leather suit from the same label and latex-style ones from Good American and TRIANGL.
Sixtine in Belize
Sixtine donned a pearl-adorned Santa Brands sheer mini dress during her most recent photoshoot with the brand, when she joined the SI Swimsuit team on set in Belize. Underneath, she sported a pair of Four Three Seven bottoms and slicked her hair back for this super chic shot.
Ilona Maher in Bellport, New York
Maher’s cherry red lip is a staple for the Olympic rugby player and two-time SI Swimsuit model, and her debut digital cover shoot was no exception. Upgrade any metallic suit with a bright and bold lip color, like Maher’s go-to.
Achieng Agutu in Bermuda
Consider going bold with your accessories, like Agutu. The 2023 Swim Search co-winner added a stack of beaded necklaces from Spicy Dan with a pair of crimson sunnies from Le Specs to complement her printed, abstract JMP The Label bikini, and we’re going for similar vibes on New Year’s Eve.