This SI Swimsuit-Model Approved One-Piece Is a Retro Masterpiece
As the temperates continue to drop as we delve further into the fall season, perhaps you’re not necessarily thinking about expanding your swimwear wardrobe. However, we argue that there’s actually no better time than the present to take stock of your suits and add a few new pieces to your collection.
Not only is the off-season generally a great time to snag a great deal, but with Black Friday looming, countless brands are offering incredible discounts on their inventory. One such brand is Adriana Degreas, a luxury label featured in this year’s SI Swimsuit Issue. Worn by several models, includingJasmine Sanders, Renee Herbert and Elisha Herbert, each rocked styles by Adriana Degreas in the magazine, while Jessie Murph donned a sweet cherry crop top by the designer on her July 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue digital cover.
And though all of the designer’s garments featured in the magazine are truly stunning, today we’re choosing to highlight the cut-out one-piece Sanders, a brand Legend, modeled while in Switzerland. Not only was the suit incredibly striking on the 34-year-old model’s figure, but the contrast of the vintage-inspired suit with snow boots to suit the chilly surroundings is simply next level.
Shop the exact suit Sanders wore in the 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue, above, while it’s 30% off. The halter-style one-piece features the most beautiful icy blue hue, and as the brand’s website states, is inspired by a retro, 1960s aesthetic. If you’re looking for tips on styling the Brazilian-made suit after you click “add to cart,” check out the best bottoms, hat and sunglasses to pair with the piece here, courtesy of SI Swimsuit’s fashion editor, Margot Zamet, and fashion assistant, Liz Wentworth.
In addition to the icy blue one-piece by the designer, Sanders also modeled an even bolder style by Adriana Degreas while in Switzerland. The brand’s Solid Tulle Bandeau Bikini ($380) is not for the meek, as the strapless top features a sheer front, aside from a strip of coffee-hued detailing across the bust. The bold top was styled with a pair of string swimsuit bottoms by Bananhot and a fur jacket by Adrienne Landau, making for a truly unforgettable series of images, all of which were captured by photographer Derek Kettela.