Holiday Dresses Are in Season, and Our SI Swimsuit Models Are Delivering
It’s tiiiiiime! With the passing of Thanksgiving, it’s officially the holiday season, and you know what that means: Christmas parties and festive gatherings are taking up all of your free time from now until the beginning of January. And whether you’re heading to a family dinner party or an opulent gathering with your girlfriends, it’s important to look the part.
Where holiday dresses are concerned, we’ve gleaned plenty of inspiration simply from our Instagram feed this week. While many of us had turkey and pumpkin pie on the brain, we were already focusing in on holdiay season fashion, and our SI Swimsuit models past and present certainly delivered in that regard. Below, find just a few of our favorite brand star looks of the week, all of which make for some great seasonal styling inspo.
Lori Harvey
Harvey, who was featured in the 2024 SI Swimsuit Issue in Mexico, looked like an absolute gift at the Fashion Trust Arabia awards in Doha, Qatar. She shared a stunning carousel of images with her 4.7 million Instagram followers on Sunday, in which she showcased her gorgeous gown from the Zuhair Murad Couture Spring 2025 collection, featuring a black bow tied at the waist. Read more about the elegant look here.
Kate Love
Polka dots were all the rage in swimwear this summer, and the fashion trend isn’t losing steam as we get further and further into the fall. Love opted for a brown and white polka dot dress with an incredible matching cape, courtesy of Raquel Diniz. Replicate the SI Swimsuit Legend’s style by shopping her exact look here.
Brooks Nader
It’s never too early to start planning your New Year’s Eve ensemble, and Nader’s Meshki dress is a prime example of the appropriate level of glitz and glamour to bring to the occasion. The brand model and reality television star shared some stunning snaps in the dress to her Instagram on Sunday, prompting sister Sarah Jane to comment “😍😍.”
Naomi Osaka
We’re still picking our jaw up off the floor after this one. In a series of images posted on Sunday, Osaka, a 2021 SI Swimsuit Issue cover model, flaunted her slim physique in a backless, bedazzled mini dress. The professional tennis player swapped her sneakers for a pair of sky-high golden pumps adorned with beautiful three-dimensional flowers.
Ilona Maher
Looking for the perfect combination of sexy and studious? Allow Maher’s recent Instagram post to be your guide. The Olympic athlete, who has posed for SI Swimsuit twice, shared a snapshot in a partially sheer sleeveless dress earlier this week as she snapped a mirror selfie. Black-rimmed glasses and pointed-toe boots completed the athlete’s ensemble.