Suni Lee’s Cocoa Brown Set From Her SI Swimsuit Feature Is the Perfect Hue for Autumn
Black Friday is right around the corner, which means this is the best time to stock up on clothing items you’ve been waiting to get your hands on all year. And one of the first outfits that should be added to your shopping cart is none other than Suni Lee’s gorgeous cocoa-brown bikini, which she wore for her first-ever SI Swimsuit photo shoot. Here’s why.
Lee’s bikini is the perfect set to wear for your next tropical beach vacation. Be it a stay at The Boca Raton in autumn or a trip to the Bahamas next summer, stylishness is sure to follow, as this two-piece is eye-catching and timeless. In addition to how fabulous the swimsuit looks, the set is currently on sale. All the more reason now is the best time to add this trendy bikini to your closet!
Shop Lee’s trendy brown swimsuit
Chocolate brown is an underrated color in the world of bikinis. Still, this swimsuit is sure to convince you to go against the grain and purchase something you know most won’t be wearing. Simply put, this is a look for fashionistas who radiate main character energy.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Balconette bikini top
A balconette shape is for those out there who lean toward swimsuits with more coverage than the traditional triangle cut. It’s also a great choice for those who want that push-up effect, as the underwires of St. Agni’s Balconette Bikini Top ($175, on sale for $115) provide ample support for busts of all sizes. In the case you need a little more support, the straps are sure to have your back.
Bikini brief bottoms
Briefs don’t have to be something you write off for your next vacation, as this cut is as flattering as it is charming. St. Agni’s Slim Bikini Briefs ($115, on sale for $91) ensure you’ll feel bold and confident with every step you take on the beach. The straps are high enough to hug your waist just right, while the cut is also a flawless balance between cheeky and covered-up.
The St. Agni set is currently available in several sizes, from XS to XL. The nylon and spandex material gives the bikini a stretchy feel, so you can do beach-day activities without feeling stiff in your swimsuit. There’s nothing but benefits with a two-piece like this!
Head to the official St. Agni website to get in on this deal as soon as possible. Your future self—who’s likely already chilling at The Boca Raton—will thank you.