Alix Earle Blends Barbiecore and Mermaidcore in Daring Crochet Look for Miami Boat Day
Alix Earle perfectly nailed two iconic aesthetics—Barbiecore and mermaidcore—in a bold crochet ensemble during a recent Miami boat day. The 24-year-old content creator, known for her vibrant and fearless fashion choices, celebrated her friend’s birthday in the eye-catching look from an Australian beachwear and resortwear brand we love.
“This is from Bydee Swim. This is the cutest outfit I have ever put on in my life,” Earle gushed in her get ready with me video on TikTok and Instagram. The two-time SI Swimsuit model showed off her long, lean figure and washboard abs before heading out for brunch ahead of the boat party.
Bydee Nammos Crochet Bralette in Zesti $149 and Nammos Crochet Maxi Skirt in Zesti, $259 (us.bydeeaus.com)
The daring look set featured a honeycomb-stitched bralette with triangle cups made from hand-made crochet flowers, complemented by a matching maxi skirt. Both pieces are adorned with cheerful blue and yellow floral decals and accented with Pantone-matched marble beads. The bralette’s halter-neck ties and the skirt’s elasticated waistband are finished with the same beaded details, seamlessly tying the outfit together.
Earle perfectly fused Y2K-inspired Barbiecore pinks with oceanic mermaidcore hues. She accessorized with nude kitten heels, chunky gold arm cuff bracelets, textured wavy hoop earrings, sleek black and gold wire-rim sunglasses and a blue, white and yellow Chanel purse. Her short blonde-brown locks were styled in loose, tousled beach waves, achieved by leaving her hair in braids.
Her full-glam moment was equally stunning.
Later in the day, once on the boat, the FRAME ambassador changed into Bydee’s Cyprus top ($79) and bottoms ($69) in the breathtaking Zephyrus print—a perfect option if you’re shopping for spring break right now.
“Never too much,” the Hot Mess With Alix Earle podcast host captioned the video, referencing one of her earliest viral videos where she wore a super plunging tank to a bar while in her hometown for Thanksgiving break, famously asking followers “is this too much for a little bar in New Jersey?”
“Barbie mermaid 😍,” Breanne Rice commented.
“You made all the right choices 👏🏻,” Hillary Mills added.
“Obsessed with you in Zesti 🌼🤎,” the official Bydee account chimed.
