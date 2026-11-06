Alix Earle’s Elegant ‘ELLE Canada’ Digital Cover Puts the ‘Wonder’ in ‘Winter Wonderland’

SI Swimsuit cover star Alix Earle just added another fabulous front-page fashion moment to her growing list of 2026 accolades. On Tuesday, Nov. 3, ELLE Canada revealed that the content creator and Reale Actives founder graced the cover of its latest digital issue.

For the striking snapshot, Earle embraced sultry, snow-capped vibes for an icy close-up, reminding fans that just because winter is upon us, it doesn’t mean you have to sacrifice your signature style!

In the fashion-forward shoot, photographed by Jana Schuessler and styled by Maegan Campbell, the three-time SI Swimsuit model clutched a plush black fur coat around her face, her bright blue eyes locked on the camera. Her platinum blonde hair—lightened significantly for the high-fashion feature—peeked from beneath the dark outerwear, and her glam was the ultimate winter moment, centering on flushed cheeks, sparkling eyes and mauve lips.

Other photos shared by the outlet on Instagram showed off more of her winter-ready designer wardrobe, which channeled a breathtaking “ice queen” motif (look out, Elsa!). Rocking pieces from Starlit, Fendi, Miu Miu and more, the overall vibe was flirty, fierce and fit for a snow angel.

Alongside the feature, the model also sat down for an interview with the magazine, chatting about everything from her confidence tips to her “Holy Grail” product, telling the outlet about the latter: “I have NEVER purchased another mascara besides Too Faced Better Than Sex Waterproof Mascara. Nothing else does the job for me. It has been my tried-and-true since high school.” To read Earle’s full ELLE Canada digital cover story, click here.

And the gorgeous feature was a total hit online with fans and SI Swimsuit stars alike! A quick peek at the comments on the outlet’s Instagram post reveals just how much fans of the content creator loved this cool aesthetic—emphasis on “cool.”

“Wow, these are gorgeous,” fellow SI Swimsuit star Haley Baylee penned, later adding, “YOU SLAYED.”

“STUNNING😍😍😍😍,” 2026 SI Swimsuit rookie Olandria concurred.

“The platinum on you 🔥🔥🔥,” another fan approved.

Of course, her front-page photo with ELLE Canada is hardly her first digital cover moment! Earle debuted with SI Swimsuit in 2024 as the magazine’s inaugural digital cover star, posing for dual shoots in sunny Miami. She reunited with the brand a year later in Jamaica for her sun-drenched sophomore shoot, and of course, she landed a cover on the 2026 issue as one of four cover models—alongside Hilary Duff, Tiffany Haddish and Nicole Williams English—with her beautiful Botswana feature.

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