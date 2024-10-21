Alix Earle’s Black Leather Outfit for ‘The Eras Tour’ Is So ‘Reputation’-Coded
Taylor Swift’s “The Eras Tour” took to Miami this weekend, and the 14-time Grammy Award winning artist’s three-night return to the stage was witnessed by countless celebrities in the crowd at Hard Rock Stadium. Everyone from Serena Williams to Jason Kelce to Emily DiDonato and Kate Love were in attendance, dancing the night away to tracks from Swift’s complete discography.
Also among the sold-out crowd was SI Swimsuit’s inaugural digital cover model, Alix Earle. The 23-year-old content creator attended Friday night’s show with her boyfriend, Miami Dolphins wide receiver Braxton Berrios, 29. And ahead of the show, the University of Miami graduate shared a ’fit check video with her 7.1 million followers on TikTok.
For the occasion, Earle rocked a leather tank top with a black skirt covered in a chained and beaded string overlay slung low on her hips. She accessorized with a pair of knee-high black leather boots, and wore her blonde locks down in a sleek and wavy blowout. Berrios, meanwhile, opted for a casual white T-shirt, black jacket, jeans and sneakers.
“ERA’S TOUR here we come 💕👏🏻,” Earle declared in her caption, while the video was set to Swift’s song “Red” from her 2012 studio album, Red.
“Outfit is definitely giving rep era 🐍🖤,” one of the Hot Mess with Alix Earle podcast host’s fans wrote in the comments section. “It’s giving rep x 2022 vmas,” an additional follower concurred.
“Love it girl,” someone else added. “Have a blast and take vids of Braxton singing.”
“Alix is ERAS READY🖤✨👢,” another user noted.
“the way Braxton looks at you is pure genuine love and adoration,” one fan observed.
Earle also shared some adorable clips from the concert on TikTok, in which she and Berrios sang along to “Lover” and “Cardigan” from the crowd and swayed along to the music in each other’s arms.
“Braxton was already a walking green flag and then seeing him sing cardigan!!?? 🥺🥰,” one fan noted.
“Braxton knowing cardigan is so sweet wow,” someone else agreed.
“You guys sat near me & tell me why Braxton knew more lyrics than me😂😂😂,” another follower shared, to which Earle replied, “I think he’s a swiftie.”
“BRAXTON SINGING CARDIGAN IS MY ROMAN EMPIRE,” one person stated.
Earle also credited Swift’s incredible showmanship, noting that she and Berrios were both “out of breath” within 30 minutes of the show starting from merely singing along from their spot in the crowd.