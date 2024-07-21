Alix Earle’s Summer Out East Style Features a Fitted Midi and Chic Accessories
When it comes to Long Island summer style, New Jersey native Alix Earle knows best.
Growing up on the East Coast, the 23-year-old has spent years perfecting her seasonal fashion. Now, in Montauk, N.Y., for a chic coastal vacation, she’s putting it on display. For the popular content creator, summer out East demands sleek fashion, and she’s more than happy to deliver.
A sunset cruise off the coast of Montauk with her girlfriends called for a silky ruched midi dress, delicate gold jewlery (think a necklace and simple gold earrings) and a pair of trendy gold metal-framed sunglasses to match.
“sweeettt life on deck,” she captioned an Instagram carousel featuring moments on the boat with her sister and girlfriends and outtakes from a sunset photo shoot.
So far, Earle’s summer has been the epitome of stylish. She kicked off the season with an appearance on the red carpet at Miami Swim Week, where she walked the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit runway for the first time. From there, she packed up and made her way to Europe for a three-week getaway alongside her boyfriend, NFL wide receiver Braxton Berrios.
At each and every stop on her trip, the TikToker has proven that she has a penchant for styling a good outfit. Some of the highlights have included a silver metallic gown in St. Tropez, a green silk number in Venice and an off-the-shoulder knit midi in Cannes.
Earle’s out East fashion is only the latest in a long list of good looks from summer 2024—and we’ve been taking style notes the whole time.