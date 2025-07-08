Alix Earle’s Sequined Swimsuit Cover-Up Dress Is So Glamorous, We’re Still Not Over it
Alix Earle’s summer vacation in Europe is straight out of a Pinterest board, and her newest look may just be one of her best yet.
The inaugural SI Swimsuit digital cover girl made a recent stop on a Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection cruise, where she sported a sheer, embellished maxi dress that made a statement all by itself. The FISHNET BANDEAU MAXI DRESS by ROBERTAEINER—featuring reflective sequins and a strapless silhouette—immediately caught our attention, alongside Earle’s fans.
“Ok wait this first dress is STUNNING,” one commenter penned.
“Black dress is insane,” another user agreed.
“Omg are you even real,” a fan wrote.
“Cute but like get ur butt to Montauk,” her sister Ashtin—who spent the holiday weekend on Long Island with REVOLVE—wrote. “I feel like I haven’t seen u in years.”
Earle also shared several looks from her time on board in the 12-slide carousel. In one ensemble, the model paired a Miu Miu blue and white striped tee with a sheer maxi skirt, a yellow headscarf, and black sunnies. In another, she donned a halter maxi dress with a large cutout along its center and embellished with floral details.
“These are gorgeous,” fellow SI Swimsuit model Olivia Ponton declared.
“Love,” one of the magazine’s 2025 cover models Olivia Dunne concurred.
As for her time on board, Earle gave fans a glimpse into her time at sea on TikTok, vlogging her suite and the boat’s amenities. “I’ve never been on a cruise before, so I’m very excited for this,” Earle told her followers the night before she set sail. In a separate video, the content creator delved into a bit of the itinerary as she showed her following around the vessel.
“The Ritz Carlton Yacht Collection’s launching these boats and basically, this was kind of like a private event party that they were hosting for these two days,” Earle disclosed, explaining that the cruise was heading around the Italian coasts, naming cities like Sicily and Malta on their route.
“Going from traveling Europe with my friends and then going on this Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection, I was like, this is the biggest 180 I’ve ever done in my life,” Earle continued after hopping onto the cruise line following a girls’ trip with her besties.
In fact, the Hot Mess with Alix Earle host is sharing behind the scenes footage from her “girls’ euro trip” in its newest episode dropping tomorrow, as she revealed on Instagram.