Alix Earle Is Simply Angelic in White Mini Dress and Dramatic Veil for Kentucky Derby
While the Kentucky Derby may be about horse racing for some viewers, it’s definitely about the fashion for others—us included!—and 2024 SI Swimsuit model Alix Earle certainly didn’t disappoint with her chosen outfit for the iconic event.
The 24-year-old podcast host and social media superstar was off to the races this week—literally—linking up with some of her friends to attend the beloved tradition in pure Southern style.
In the video, which Earle captioned “A little discombobulated 🐎🐎,” the influencer initially sported a simple light pink crop top and low-rise, baggy sweatpants, mouthing along to the words of Miranda Lambert’s song, “Only Prettier.” After a moment, Earle swooped a feathered black hat by the camera, which we can only imagine was meant to be a subtle misdirection as to the actual shade of her outfit, since she moved the hat aside to reveal an angelic all-white ensemble.
The stark white mini dress was a stunner, with the unique fabric swooping this way and that to create incredible dimension for what would’ve otherwise been a straightforward design. Sleeveless, the garment was cinched at the waist to complement Earle’s figure, with the final result making it appear as though Earle plucked a cloud right out of the heavens and donned it as daywear.
Her blonde locks were placed in an elegant updo to further accentuate her bare neckline, while she accessorized with a dramatic white netted veil. Her glam for the event was made up of soft and subtle summertime staples, including peach on the cheeks, strong eyebrows and a pop of glossy pink on the lips. Finishing the look off with silver bracelets, hoop earrings and a matching cream-colored bag, Earle was a pearly vision to say the least!
Alongside the adorable outfit reveal video, Earle also posted another silly clip with her pals, showing how she and her friends reacted to their maybe not-so-great bets. And of course, many of Earle’s 4.2 million Instagram followers took to the comment section of the cute clips to share their support for her, as well as their love of the truly unique fashion moment:
“Dang girl that dress is so cute 😍,” one fan wrote.
“this dress is EVERYTHINGGGG,” another added.
“I fear I wouldn’t go for the race but to see everyone’s outfits 😍🐎 have fun!!” One commenter exclaimed (which...honestly, same)!
And Earle wasn’t at the event merely to look fabulous, though she certainly more than accomplished that goal, but also to help judge a fashion competition on the aptly named “Pink Carpet” at the Kentucky Oaks, as the official Kentucky Derby Instagram account shared.
Safe to say, there was a clear winner at the Kentucky Derby, and it was all of us thanks to the incredible fashion on display!