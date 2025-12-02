Swimsuit

Alix Earle, Tyra Banks, Penny Lane and More December-Born SI Swimsuit Models

These beauties have lots to celebrate in the final month of the calendar year.

Bailey Colon

Alix Earle was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica. Tyra Banks was photographed by Laretta Houston in Great Exuma, Bahamas. Penny Lane was photographed by Derek Kettela in Zurich, Switzerland.
Alix Earle was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica. Tyra Banks was photographed by Laretta Houston in Great Exuma, Bahamas. Penny Lane was photographed by Derek Kettela in Zurich, Switzerland. / Yu Tsai, Laretta Houston, Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated

At SI Swimsuit, we’ve got lots in store before 2025 comes to a close. So do these models, who are ringing in a new year themselves before New Year’s Day approaches.

Chanel Iman was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by CALI DREAMING. Dress by Cult Gaia. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated

Iman posed for the magazine four times—three years straight from 2014 to 2016 and again for its 60th Anniversary issue in 2024.

She celebrates her birthday on Dec. 1.

Natalie Mariduena was photographed by Yu Tsai in Belize. Swimsuit by Bruna Malucelli. Necklace by ANNELE. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Mariduena appeared in two consecutive issues, first in Hollywood, Fla., in 2021 and then in Belize in 2022.

She celebrates her birthday on Dec. 1.

Sixtine was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by PARAMIDONNA. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated

Sixtine is a two-time SI Swimsuit model with stints in Dominica in 2023 and Belize in 2024.

She celebrates her birthday on Dec. 3.

Melissa Wood-Tepperberg

Melissa Wood-Tepperberg was photographed by Yu Tsai in Dominica. Swimsuit by NATASHA TONIĆ.
Melissa Wood-Tepperberg was photographed by Yu Tsai in Dominica. Swimsuit by NATASHA TONIĆ. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Wood-Tepperberg was featured in the fold one time, making her debut in 2023 in Dominica.

She celebrates her birthday on Dec. 4.

Tyra Banks was photographed by Laretta Houston in Great Exuma, Bahamas. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. / Laretta Houston/Sports Illustrated

Banks was the first Black woman to score an SI Swimsuit cover spot, and has notched four front-page spots total over the years (1996, 1997, 2019 and 2024). She is also a two-time SI Swimsuit Legend, earning the titles in 2014 and 2024.

She celebrates her birthday on Dec. 4.

Gabby Thomas

Gabby Thomas was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton.
Gabby Thomas was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by HAUS OF PINKLEMONAID. / Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated

Thomas made her SI Swimsuit debut in Boca Raton as a featured athlete in its 2025 issue.

She celebrates her birthday on Dec. 7.

Valentina Sampaio

Valentina Sampaio was photographed by Ben Watts in Hollywood, Fla. Swimsuit by Maygel Coronel. Earrings by 8 Other Reasons.
Valentina Sampaio was photographed by Ben Watts in Hollywood, Fla. Swimsuit by Maygel Coronel. Earrings by 8 Other Reasons. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Sampaio is the first transgender model to appear in SI Swimsuit, and was featured in the magazine’s 2020 and 2021 issues.

She celebrates her birthday on Dec. 10.

Penny Lane was photographed by Derek Kettela in Switzerland. Swimsuit by Moschino. Shrug by LaPointe. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated

Lane won Swim Search’s 2023 cohort and has appeared in every issue of SI Swimsuit since, including Portugal in 2024 and Switzerland in 2025.

She celebrates her birthday on Dec. 13.

Alix Earle was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica. Swimsuit by Anna Kosturova. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Earle became the brand’s first-ever digital cover model in 2024, and followed up her duo of shoots with an in-print feature from Jamaica in the 2025 issue.

She celebrates her birthday on Dec. 16.

Hannah Teter was photographed by Warwick Saint in Whistler, Canada. / Warwick Saint, Sports Illustrated

Teter made her SI Swimsuit debut in Whistler, Canada, in 2010 as a featured athlete.

She celebrates her birthday on Dec. 27.

Gayle King was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico. Swimsuit by EVARAE Coverup EVARAE Necklace by hers– ask. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

King scored the cover of the magazine’s 60th Anniversary issue in Mexico, and was deemed an SI Swimsuit Legend the same year.

She celebrates her birthday on Dec. 28.

Alexa Ray Joel was photographed by Emmanuelle Hauguel in Turks & Caicos. Swimsuit by Lee + Lani. / Emmanuelle Hauguel/Sports Illustrated

Joel shot with the magazine alongside her mother, Christie Brinkey, and her sister, Sailor Brinkley Cook, back in 2017.

She celebrates her birthday on Dec. 29.

Lauren Mellor was photographed by Walter Iooss Jr. in St. Lucia. / Walter Iooss Jr./Sports Illustrated

Mellor photographed with the brand in St. Lucia back in 2014.

She celebrates her birthday on Dec. 29.

Jena Sims was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Swimsuit by Lybethras. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Sims won the 2023 Swim Search cohort and has shot two features since, in Mexico and Bermuda. In May, she took home the “Rookie of the Year” title for her debut shoot.

She celebrates her birthday on Dec. 30.

Mia Kang was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Anna Kosturova. / Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

Kang won the magazine’s Model Search back in 2016 and was photographed as a rookie the year after in Mexico.

She celebrates her birthday on Dec. 30.

Cameron Brink was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. Swimsuit embroidered by Abbode. / Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated

Brink photographed with the magazine for the first time as a featured athlete in its 2025 issue.

She celebrates her birthday on Dec. 31.

BAILEY COLON

Bailey Colón is a writer on the Breaking and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit. Before joining SI Swimsuit, Colón worked at the National Basketball Association where she served as a founding member of the ‘Starting 5’ newsletter and led editorial operations for the NBA App and dotcom. Colón is particularly passionate about the impact of athletics on popular culture, fashion and media. The New England native has a bachelor’s degree from Marist College in journalism and political science.

