Alix Earle, Tyra Banks, Penny Lane and More December-Born SI Swimsuit Models
At SI Swimsuit, we’ve got lots in store before 2025 comes to a close. So do these models, who are ringing in a new year themselves before New Year’s Day approaches.
Chanel Iman
Iman posed for the magazine four times—three years straight from 2014 to 2016 and again for its 60th Anniversary issue in 2024.
She celebrates her birthday on Dec. 1.
Natalie Mariduena
Mariduena appeared in two consecutive issues, first in Hollywood, Fla., in 2021 and then in Belize in 2022.
She celebrates her birthday on Dec. 1.
Sixtine
Sixtine is a two-time SI Swimsuit model with stints in Dominica in 2023 and Belize in 2024.
She celebrates her birthday on Dec. 3.
Melissa Wood-Tepperberg
Wood-Tepperberg was featured in the fold one time, making her debut in 2023 in Dominica.
She celebrates her birthday on Dec. 4.
Tyra Banks
Banks was the first Black woman to score an SI Swimsuit cover spot, and has notched four front-page spots total over the years (1996, 1997, 2019 and 2024). She is also a two-time SI Swimsuit Legend, earning the titles in 2014 and 2024.
She celebrates her birthday on Dec. 4.
Gabby Thomas
Thomas made her SI Swimsuit debut in Boca Raton as a featured athlete in its 2025 issue.
She celebrates her birthday on Dec. 7.
Valentina Sampaio
Sampaio is the first transgender model to appear in SI Swimsuit, and was featured in the magazine’s 2020 and 2021 issues.
She celebrates her birthday on Dec. 10.
Penny Lane
Lane won Swim Search’s 2023 cohort and has appeared in every issue of SI Swimsuit since, including Portugal in 2024 and Switzerland in 2025.
She celebrates her birthday on Dec. 13.
Alix Earle
Earle became the brand’s first-ever digital cover model in 2024, and followed up her duo of shoots with an in-print feature from Jamaica in the 2025 issue.
She celebrates her birthday on Dec. 16.
Hannah Teter
Teter made her SI Swimsuit debut in Whistler, Canada, in 2010 as a featured athlete.
She celebrates her birthday on Dec. 27.
Gayle King
King scored the cover of the magazine’s 60th Anniversary issue in Mexico, and was deemed an SI Swimsuit Legend the same year.
She celebrates her birthday on Dec. 28.
Alexa Ray Joel
Joel shot with the magazine alongside her mother, Christie Brinkey, and her sister, Sailor Brinkley Cook, back in 2017.
She celebrates her birthday on Dec. 29.
Lauren Mellor
Mellor photographed with the brand in St. Lucia back in 2014.
She celebrates her birthday on Dec. 29.
Jena Sims
Sims won the 2023 Swim Search cohort and has shot two features since, in Mexico and Bermuda. In May, she took home the “Rookie of the Year” title for her debut shoot.
She celebrates her birthday on Dec. 30.
Mia Kang
Kang won the magazine’s Model Search back in 2016 and was photographed as a rookie the year after in Mexico.
She celebrates her birthday on Dec. 30.
Cameron Brink
Brink photographed with the magazine for the first time as a featured athlete in its 2025 issue.