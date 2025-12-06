Alix Earle Celebrates Being ‘So Back’ in Patterned Poolside Look During Miami Trip
Alix Earle is reminding fans she’s a two-time SI Swimsuit model with her latest poolside moment.
The content creator and runner-up on Season 34 of Dancing With the Stars—who placed second with her pro partner Val Chemerinsky behind conservationist Robert Irwin and his pro partner Witney Carson—took to Instagram this week to celebrate her return to Miami after three months away. She traveled to Florida to attend several art shows, and while there, she sported a classic poolside look, reminding her 5.2 million followers this isn’t her first metaphorical swimwear rodeo.
You can check out Earle’s video on Instagram here.
Poolside styling
In the short Instagram reel—which the model simply captioned, “We love coconuts”—Earle sat side by side with a friend in lounge chairs by a resort pool. The two were all smiles as they danced to playful music, held a couple of coconut drinks and soaked in some sun, encapsulating the ultimate tropical vibe (of which we are definitely not jealous while sitting here in the snowy Northeast).
“Miami we are so back,” text written over the top of the clip read. For her return to the Sunshine State, Earle sported a classic string bikini in a neutral pattern that blended cocoa and khaki shades with fun tie details on the hips. She accessorized the laidback look with oval sunglasses and dainty gold jewelry.
Her blonde hair was tied back in a casual updo for the video, adding to the overall “looking cool by the pool” mood. Her makeup was just as natural, opting to forgo an intricate glam in favor of glowing skin, which she recently opened up about in another Instagram reel.
Fan reactions
At the time of this article’s publication, the reel has amassed 4.2 million views on Instagram since being posted on Friday, Dec. 5, and plenty of fans also hopped in the content creator’s comment section to share some love for the look, as well as welcome her back to Florida with open arms:
“So glad to have you back 💚✨,” 1 Hotels official Instagram account penned.
“Welcome home,” another fan concurred.
“You can take the girl out of Miami but you can’t take the Miami out of the girllll 😍😍😍,” one commenter concluded.
A year of swim and wins
As noted above, Earle had a big year filled with wins and stunning swim looks.
Aside from breaking records via viewer votes on Dancing With the Stars, the model reunited with SI Swimsuit in Jamaica for a sun-soaked golden-hour shoot with photographer Yu Tsai for the 2025 issue. The shoot marked her second feature with the brand after her debut in Miami, where she became the brand’s first-ever digital cover star in 2024.
Earle also joined SI Swimsuit in May for the Swim Week runway show, once again touching down in Miami to rock the catwalk in two gorgeous designer looks. All in all, 2025 was an exciting year for Earle, and we’re sure we speak for many when we say we can’t wait to see what 2026 has in store!