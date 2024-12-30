Alix Earle Is a Caribbean Dream in White String Bikini, Colorful Patterns on St. Barts Vacation
After spending the Christmas holiday with her family in New Jersey, internet personality Alix Earle turned up the heat for a vacation in St. Barts alongside boyfriend Braxton Berrios. The social media star, who served as SI Swimsuit’s inaugural digital cover star this year, wasted no time trading her tights and coats for bikinis and summer wear, giving her followers a peek at her latest fashion statement this evening.
Taking to Instagram, Earle shared some shots of the gorgeous scenery of the Caribbean location, also known as Saint Barthélemy, to her story. She also shared a carousel of images to her grid, which showed her posing in the cutest white crochet string two-piece and a fun and flirty short-sleeved shirt and matching pants from the brand Pucci. The set, which she rocked as a cover-up over her bikini, featured a beachy pattern of orange, pink, blue and white. Earle accessorized with multiple gold necklaces, bracelets and oval hoop earrings.
To top it all off, Earle added rectangular sunglasses with a silver-colored metal frame, which give major Y2K vibes—in all the best ways. But don’t just take our word for it; you can see Earle’s latest Instagram post below.
“Touchdown 📍st. barths,” Earle captioned the post shared with her 3.7 million followers. Of course, since sharing it about an hour ago, she’s racked up over 100,000 likes and over 100 comments, with her fans and friends dropping by to give her latest trip—and beach-perfect ensemble—their approval.
“That’s hot,” two-time SI Swimsuit model and LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne commented.
“icon,” Earle’s sister Ashtin wrote.
“Ugh real life Serena van der woodsen fr,” another said, referencing Blake Lively’s character in Gossip Girl.
“Need this outfit,” commented another—and we totally agree.
While Earle hasn’t shared any peeks of her trip through vlogs on TikTok just yet, she did take her fans on a journey with her when packing for St. Barts. Showing off her relatably messy room, she showed off her fantastic swimsuits, dresses and other outfits while throwing them into her bag, giving us many looks to look forward to as she enjoys her vacation.
Earle and Berrios have been dating officially for over a year now, with the University of Miami alum confirming their relationship during a live taping of the Call Her Daddy podcast with Alex Cooper last November. The pair were first linked in early 2023 and seemed incredibly lovey-dovey during their dating phase before becoming boyfriend-girlfriend. Since going official, Earle and Berrios have been attached at the hip, and the content creator has been sure to share updates on their relationship on social media and in episodes of her podcast, Hot Mess With Alix Earle.
In October, Berrios, a wide receiver for the Miami Dolphins, suffered a season-ending injury when tearing his ACL. Though Earle had to miss the game where it happened, she’s remained by his side in his recovery journey and continues supporting him through any and all ups and downs.