Aly Raisman Marks the Return of Seasonal Red in Leather Zip-Up Dress at Paris Fashion Week
Paris Fashion Week is almost at an end. Tomorrow, Oct. 1, marks the official end of the event’s spring-summer 2025 presentations. With almost a week of shows, after-parties and events in the rearview, the fashionable attendees have a lot to show for themselves where seasonal clothing trends are concerned.
Some are new and some are known, but there is one fall fashion trend in particular that we are happy to see making a comeback: the color red. Ever since the bright hue was crowned the color of fall 2023, we have been unable to disassociate the shade from the autumn season. Though daring, there is likewise an inviting feel to the tone, which makes it practically perfect for this season dedicated to all things cozy and warm.
Last year, the color was popularized in the form of knits and dainty accessories, in particular. If you wanted to add some character to your look, all you had to do was don a red headband or carry a brick-colored handbag. Of course, there were some fashionable inspirations who took the trend a step further, too—those who swung for dramatic red gowns and more obvious odes to the color of the season.
All of this is to say, we are thrilled to see the color making its way back into the seasonal fashion playbook. At New York Fashion Week earlier this month, the most glamorous among us declared the color back in vogue for a second consecutive fall. Models like Emily Ratajkowski and Camille Kostek took to the streets of the city in outfits that made as much apparent. Both opted for red accessories—stunning additions to otherwise muted looks. But in the crowd at the Hermès spring-summer 2025 Paris Fashion Week show on Sept. 28, Aly Raisman took the trend a step further.
Rather than simply sporting a pop of red (in the form of a chic accessory), the former Olympic gymnast opted for an all-red look. She wore a zip-up red leather mini dress with a high neck and a flattering side slit. The 30-year-old paired the number with strappy red high heels and diamond stud earrings.
The look was sleek and simple in every way except hue, and the red really helped to make the ensemble come alive. Needless to say, we’re completely enamored with Raisman’s style—which is not a new phenomenon, but is perhaps particularly true in the case of her bright red dress.