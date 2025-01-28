Anastasia Karanikolaou Is Mesmerizing in Iridescent Champagne String Set in Turks and Caicos
Anastasia Karanikolaou brought her signature glam to the shores of Turks and Caicos, leaving fans in awe with her latest look. The content creator and entrepreneur, known for her chic, sassy style, turned heads in a mesmerizing iridescent champagne string set that perfectly complemented the island’s golden-hour glow. Her shimmering bikini top from Monday Swimwear is on sale now for just $28.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
The Capri Top is thoughtfully designed with a sleek fit, enhanced underwire for lift and support, adjustable straps, and a back tie closure with gold hardware for a custom fit. Crafted from a luxurious satin-shiny fabric curated for the brand‘s 10th anniversary, it has a soft, metallic sheen that feels so elegant. She paired the top with matching stringy thong bottoms, no longer available on mondayswimwear.com, and accessorized with two dangly pendant necklaces, gold drop earrings, a stack of mixed metal bangles and a gorgeous waist chain.
Karanikolaou flaunted her sculpted abs and arms as well as her hourglass figure as she struck a bold smolder for the camera with her hands behind her head. Behind her was the sandy shore with foamy waves and miles of blue-green waters and cloud-filled skies. In the second pic, she sat on her knees in the sand and smiled bright with her soaking wet locks cascading down her neck and back.
“my happy place 🦋☀️🌊🐚,” she captioned the carousel.
Widely recognized as a social media powerhouse and close friend of Kylie Jenner, Karanikolaou has built a name for herself beyond her internet fame. She has partnered with major brands including Cupshe and True Religion and is the founder of Sunny Vodka.
She has big dreams for the future, balancing her entrepreneurial ambitions with her personal goals. “In 10 years when people Google me, I want it to say entrepreneur,” Karanikolaou told Nylon. “Sexy entrepreneur. And mom.”
Despite her rising fame, Karanikolaou is careful about how much of her life she shares with the world, acknowledging the challenges of being in the public eye. “I have the worst anxiety, and I don’t know if I’m ready to have people that much into my life,” she admitted. “I do feel that to do something like that, you need to be so OK with everyone knowing everything about your life for it to actually be successful and for people to be intrigued. I’d rather get into acting than do a reality show. At least then I can play a character.”