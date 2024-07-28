Angel Reese Brings Schoolgirl Chic to Paris in White Pleated Mini Skirt
The Paris Olympics have officially started, and WNBA rookie Angel Reese is on the ground ready to cheer on fellow U.S. athletes.
She’s only been there for a few days now, but she’s already brought her best fashion to bear on the streets of France. Olympic celebrations began with a stop at the Prelude to the Olympics party, which Reese attended in a white mini dress, Louis Vuitton neck scarf and chic brown handbag.
Now, she’s bringing her penchant for schoolgirl chic style to Paris, according to photos she shared to her Instagram on July 26. The athlete stepped out ahead of the Opening Ceremony on July 26 in a white pleated mini skirt, blue jersey and a pair of black sneakers. Reese added a little pop of color to the otherwise muted look with a unique denim handbag.
The style, which she donned for an afternoon shopping spree, was reminiscent of some of her sleek pre-game fashion this season. This year has brought newfound attention to tunnel style ahead of matchups, and the Chicago Sky forward has been at the forefront of the movement.
Ahead of each game, Reese steps out in her best fashion. Some of her most memorable looks have included a baby blue velour dress, an all-denim mini skirt and crop top set and a charcoal gray take on business chic.
The Paris look, though, is reminiscent of her late May pre-game outfit: a black pleated skirt and mini bomber jacket paired with strappy black heels and a handbag.