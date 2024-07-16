Angel Reese Goes Old School in Baby Blue Velour Track Suit Ahead of Game Time
When 2024 WNBA rookie Angel Reese arrived in Chicago to start her league career with the Chicago Sky, she declared herself “Chi-Town Barbie,” a reference to her LSU nickname, Bayou Barbie.
In the three months since, she has lived up to that title. Not only has she made history in her blue uniform on the court (she now holds the record for most consecutive double-doubles by a rookie in WNBA history), but she’s been making statements off of it, too. Of course, we’re referring to her sleek pre-game style.
When Reese shows up to Wintrust Arena ahead of game time, though, she’s not simply looking to flaunt her high-fashion taste. She likewise uses the opportunity to show a bit of team spirit. As it turns out, the 22-year-old doesn’t reserve the Sky blue just for on-court play. Several of her pre-game outfits thus far have included at least a touch (if not more) of the team’s signature color. But her latest was perhaps the best example of Reese’s attempts to show team spirit.
The Maryland native took it old school in a powder (or Sky) blue velour jumpsuit, featuring a cropped zip-up hoodie and a pair of fitted drawstring joggers. She paired the sporty look—which brought us fond memories of the days of Juicy Couture—with silver and white fashion sneakers from Chanel and a silver metallic shoulder bag.
This season, Reese’s pre-game style has been the picture of versatility. The athlete has rocked everything from glamorous mini dresses to sporty sets (of which her most recent velour look is the perfect example). Regardless of her pre-game aesthetic, the Rookie of the Year contender is sure to bring her all to each and every matchup.