Angel Reese’s Favorite Tunnel ‘Fit of the Season Has the Coolest Details
From breaking historic milestones on the hardwood to posing on the cover of Vogue, Angel Reese has always intertwined style with her craft. She even told the fashion magazine, “It’s always been both: basketball and fashion.”
The multi-hyphenate’s latest feat is only further proof of this belief, as Reese announced on Wednesday that her signature shoe with Reebok would drop on Sept. 18. Named the Angel Reese 1, the two-time WNBA All-Star’s shoe will debut in a trio of colors, per a release from the apparel brand: “Diamond Dust,” “Mebounds” and “Receipts Ready.”
“This isn’t just a shoe, it’s my style, my story and my stamp on the game,” Reese stated, “Reebok and I built something that’s true to who I am, and I hope it pushes others to stand in their power too.”
The Chicago Sky forward—who has been sidelined with an injury following her July 29 matchup vs. the Washington Mystics—exclusively delved into this endeavor with ELLE. And, while chatting with the outlet, Reese also revealed her most-loved tunnel ’fit from the season (so far), saying “Probably when I debuted my shoes [...] that was a really fun one for me.”
As she arrived at Wintrust Arena for a home game vs. the Dallas Wings in early July, the SI Swimsuit model repped a graphic muscle tee adorned with snapshots of Reese holding the sneakers in the “Diamond Dust” shade. She threw a pair of the kicks over her shoulder, paralleling a chain choker necklace with an “R” in its center.
While her black baggy shorts and stiletto-heeled boots finished off the ’fit, it was her standout accessories that sealed the deal. The SI Swimsuit model also wore Y2K-reminiscent sunnies, a fur throw and a metallic silver bag.
“Overall I have versatility; sometimes I’ll dress really about business—we just have an open shirt, a business shirt, and some slacks and some loafers,” Reese continued, “Or sometimes, I put on a cute miniskirt or dress. It just depends on my mood.”
We’ve been keeping an eye on the SI Swimsuit model—who made her debut with the magazine back in 2023 in Los Angeles—and her impeccable style all season. From redefining corpcore in May to channeling cinematic legends in June, Reese was made for the style spotlight.
And yet, she makes sure to stay true to her roots, penning to X (formerly known as Twitter): “Just a kid from Baltimore, turning dreams into reality and hoping I can inspire young women and men everywhere to do the same.”