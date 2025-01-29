Angel Reese Takes Break From the Court to Flaunt Figure in White Fitted Jumpsuit
In addition to her undeniable skills on the basketball court, Angel Reese is a certified fashionista. She’s proven it again and again with her memorable looks, and she shared as much during her Vogue cover story earlier this month. Noting her passion for style from a young age, it’s no wonder the WNBA star and SI Swimsuit model is one to watch whether she’s mid-game or sitting on the sidelines. The 22-year-old Maryland native is currently mid-season with Unrivaled, the new 3-on-3 women’s basketball league founded by Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier.
Reese plays for the Rose alongside Kahleah Copper, Chelsea Gray, Lexie Hull, Azura Stevens and Brittney Skyes, kicking off the season on Friday, Jan. 17 with a loss against the Vinyl. The team has since suffered two more losses and celebrated one win, and will play again this Friday, this time against the Phantom. Despite the losses so far, Reese is giving it her all and reminding her fans that it’s a “marathon not a sprint.”
She’s also reminding her fans of her fashion sense. Taking to Instagram this week, the LSU alum, who made her debut on the pages of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit for the 2023 issue when posing for photographer Yu Tsai in Los Angeles, shared her latest ‘cozy fit that has us inspired to invest in more loungewear. Rocking a simple, comfortable and highly feminine white long-sleeved ribbed jumpsuit, Reese showed off her toned figure and stunning face card. Keeping her glam on point, she donned long eyelashes, rosy cheeks and a pink glossy lip.
Unrivaled, which aims to provide an alternative to playing overseas for WNBA players wanting to play during the offseason, is made up of six teams with six players on each. Throughout the first few weeks, the Rose seem to be having a wonderful time on and off the court. On the team’s Instagram page, we’ve seen the ladies make incredible moves during their games and goof off together for content during practice.
Also this week, the Rose teammates responded to the prompt, “If you were a car, what would you be?” and the answers were fun, informative and hilarious. “I’m a Rolls Royce,” Reese was quick to declare. “I’m very high maintenance. I upgraded from a G Wagon. I was G Wagon for my rookie year but I’m a big Rolls, like Cullinan, like custom inside, custom outside. Gotta take ‘em to the shop, can’t drive her too much. You know, big, big double R.”
Catch Unrivaled games on TNT and truTV, also streaming on Max.