Fans Are Calling Angel Reese an ‘Icon’ Following ‘Vogue’ Magazine Cover Reveal
Angel Reese is continuing to prove her skills both on and off the basketball court. The 22-year-old athlete, who plays professional women’s basketball for the WNBA’s Chicago Sky, has always loved fashion—and she’s just landed on the cover of Vogue’s winter issue.
“It’s always been both: basketball and fashion,” Reese told Vogue in the cover story. “But I was a fashion girlie from young too ... I was always in my mom’s closet, putting on her stuff. I liked to carry a purse. Hair done. I wanted to look put together. I still do.”
For the magazine’s striking cover image, Reese donned a gorgeous deep red gown by Versace, which featured a sultry thigh-high slit. She was photographed with her hands confidently placed on her hips by Norman Jean Roy and styled by Julia Sarr-Jamois for the Vogue feature.
“I used to watch America’s Next Top Model with [SI Swimsuit legend] Tyra [Banks] and practice my walk in the living room,” Reese added during her cover interview of her lifelong love of fashion. It’s a passion (and a skill) we got to witness firsthand when the athlete posed for the 2023 SI Swimsuit Issue in Los Angeles.
In other photos from the brand-new feature, Reese was styled in a Loewe coat and Éterne bodysuit, a chic gray Jacquemus suit and a gorgeous metallic gold mini dress by Stella McCartney.
Both Reese and the official Vogue Instagram accounts published the stunning cover photo to their feeds earlier today, and fans have not been able to leave their comments fast enough.
“ICON,” LSU women’s assistant basketball coach Gary Redus stated in the comments. Reese played college basketball at the university in Baton Rouge, and helped lead the Tigers to the school’s first NCAA women’s basketball championship in April of 2023.
“Amazing😍😍😍,” chimed Cameron Brink, a professional WNBA player for the Los Angeles Sparks, and a 2025 SI Swimsuit model.
“Iconic and forever proud of you!!!! So well deserved 🤍🤍🤍🤍,” a fan added.
“don’t tell me that you model, if you ain’t been in vooooooguuuuuee!!! Hellooooo,” Kayla Nicole gushed.
“It’s an honor to have watched you worked SO hard for this moment right here,” Reese’s manager, Jeanine Ogbonnaya, cheered. “I am so proud of you, you deserve this!”
“You can't be posting stuff like this in the middle of the day, we tryna be productive, now I done forgot what I was doing 😭,” another user quipped.
Olympian Gabby Thomas, who will be featured in the forthcoming 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue, also landed on the cover of Vogue’s winter issue. Read more about it here.