Angel Reese’s Fur Ensemble Is Perfect for Fall, and Features a Fun Twist
Fall is one of the best times to explore fun and creative ways to pair different fashion-forward pieces to bring forth a head-turning look. Angel Reese knows this to be true, as the professional basketball superstar showed off her exceptional experimental flair with her latest outfit.
Check out Reese’s fall fashion ensemble here.
In her latest Instagram snaps, Reese took fur finds to the next level. She sported a large light brown fur coat that extended all the way down to her calves. Once the coat ended, her super high-fashion knee-high boots took over, as these amazing steppers were also coated in the cozy and chic material from top to bottom. The sides of the shoes were also noteworthy, having a unique lace-up design and a peek-a-boo cut-out at the front, allowing some skin to show through.
An expert fashionista like Reese knows just how to keep the ball rolling underneath all this fur. She donned a chocolate-brown top with a high neckline for added warmth, as well as an animal-print micro mini skirt in a shiny fabric, to continue the fierceness. Her choices here put this look as an easy favorite for the month.
Alongside bringing her fashion A-game to her 5.2 million fans’ feeds, the 23-year-old has been bringing fire content to her 154,000 YouTube subscribers. Her channel Unapologetically Angel recently released a juicy episode featuring Reese and the internet’s princess Olandria Carthen, wherein they discussed an array of topics, including how the Love Island USA superstar deals with the haters.
“At first, it was overwhelming because it came in by the boatload. I ain’t going to lie. With me growing up, I was always getting hated on, but not to this capacity,“ Carthen said. “It was a lot, at first, I ain't going to lie. It sent me into a mini depression at first, but I was like, 'Girl, remember who the f**k you are.'“
In relation to Carthen’s experience, Reese added, “I’ve never got on social media and said, ’You’re ugly. You’re this. You’re that. I don’t like you.’ I never understood it.”
It’s safe to say that both Reese and Carthen have had the last laugh, as they’re constantly on their grind and looking extraordinary while doing so. In fact, the two maximized their joint slay recently, combining their it-girl energy to produce a striking campaign for Reese’s new collab with Reebok.