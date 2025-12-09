From Ilona Maher to Suni Lee, Witness Some of SI Swimsuit’s Boldest Frames of 2025
As 2025 comes to a close, we’re looking back at the latest SI Swimsuit Issue and the 38 women who graced its pages. Among the star-studded group—and their photo shoots from the fold—we've picked just a few frames that captured some of the fiercest energy that you can feel right through your screen.
Adventure on set
Camille Kostek
Kostek, a brand legend, headed to Saas-Fee, Switzerland, for a snowy photo shoot with the magazine, which she later called a “dream come true.” In this snap, the model lounged on an ATV and paired her metallic swimwear with a duo of winter essentials: a ski suit and boots.
Toni Breidinger
Breidinger got behind the wheel during her SI Swimsuit debut, but traded her racing gear for a metallic red triangle bikini. However, she stuck to her roots during her feature and wore a matching helmet for this shot on location in Boca Raton, Fla.
Social media standouts
Ilona Maher
The first photo from Maher’s 2025 SI Swimsuit shoot in Bermuda was unveiled to Instagram in April, and fans of the Olympic medalist cheered over the sneak peak. “Ilona Maher just casually breaking the internet on a Monday afternoon,” one commenter penned with a duo of emojis.
Lauren Chan
SI Swimsuit models could not get enough of Chan’s trailblazing cover girl moment. When the three-time model posted a behind the scenes reel of her time on set to Instagram, fellow brand staples—like Penny Lane and Jena Sims—gushed in its comments. See what they said here!
Sensational swimwear
Katie Austin and Brooks Nader in Andi Bagus
Brand staples Austin and Nader twinned in this beaded Andi Bagus set during their latest features in Bermuda. Following the issue’s release in May, both models deemed the tiny triangle suit as their favorites from shoot day.
Hunter McGrady in Raquelle Pedraza
We’ll simply nevery get over this Raquelle Pedraza furkini, which McGrady modeled on the slopes of Saas-Fe. “I want to make that a trend,” the model said on her fuzzy swimwear set, encouraging fellow fans to “bring the furkini out” while chatting with the magazine at SI Swimsuit’s Social Club.
Suni Lee in OYE Swimwear
Lee brought one of her two gold medals to set during her rookie shoot in Boca Raton, Fla., but her entire collection of hardware was on display with this custom embroidered one-piece from OYE Swimwear. Abbode added all six medals to the solid-colored custom suit for the gymnast.