Swimsuit

From Ilona Maher to Suni Lee, Witness Some of SI Swimsuit’s Boldest Frames of 2025

Statement swimsuits and internet-breaking appearances were just a few moments that defined this year’s issue.

Bailey Colon

Ilona Maher was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Suni Lee was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton.
Ilona Maher was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Suni Lee was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. / Ben Watts/Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated

As 2025 comes to a close, we’re looking back at the latest SI Swimsuit Issue and the 38 women who graced its pages. Among the star-studded group—and their photo shoots from the fold—we've picked just a few frames that captured some of the fiercest energy that you can feel right through your screen.

Adventure on set

Camille Kostek

Camille Kostek poses on a snowmobile in a khaki fur coat and ski suit in Saas-Fee, Switzerland.
Camille Kostek was photographed by Derek Kettela in Saas-Fee, Switzerland. Swimsuit by Norma Kamali. Ski suit by Goldbergh. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated

Kostek, a brand legend, headed to Saas-Fee, Switzerland, for a snowy photo shoot with the magazine, which she later called a “dream come true.” In this snap, the model lounged on an ATV and paired her metallic swimwear with a duo of winter essentials: a ski suit and boots.

Toni Breidinger

Toni Breidinger was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton.
Toni Breidinger was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. / Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated

Breidinger got behind the wheel during her SI Swimsuit debut, but traded her racing gear for a metallic red triangle bikini. However, she stuck to her roots during her feature and wore a matching helmet for this shot on location in Boca Raton, Fla.

Social media standouts

Ilona Maher

Ilona Maher was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda.
Ilona Maher was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Swimsuit by TRUSSO SWIM. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

The first photo from Maher’s 2025 SI Swimsuit shoot in Bermuda was unveiled to Instagram in April, and fans of the Olympic medalist cheered over the sneak peak. “Ilona Maher just casually breaking the internet on a Monday afternoon,” one commenter penned with a duo of emojis.

Lauren Chan

Lauren Chan was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda.
Lauren Chan was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Swimsuit by Cult Gaia. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

SI Swimsuit models could not get enough of Chan’s trailblazing cover girl moment. When the three-time model posted a behind the scenes reel of her time on set to Instagram, fellow brand staples—like Penny Lane and Jena Sims—gushed in its comments. See what they said here!

Sensational swimwear

Katie Austin and Brooks Nader in Andi Bagus

Katie Austin was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda.
Katie Austin was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Brand staples Austin and Nader twinned in this beaded Andi Bagus set during their latest features in Bermuda. Following the issue’s release in May, both models deemed the tiny triangle suit as their favorites from shoot day.

Hunter McGrady in Raquelle Pedraza

Hunter McGrady poses in a mint green fur bikini for her 2025 SI Swimsuit photo shoot.
Hunter McGrady was photographed by Derek Kettela in Saas-Fee, Switzerland. Swimsuit by Raquelle Pedraza. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated

We’ll simply nevery get over this Raquelle Pedraza furkini, which McGrady modeled on the slopes of Saas-Fe. “I want to make that a trend,” the model said on her fuzzy swimwear set, encouraging fellow fans to “bring the furkini out” while chatting with the magazine at SI Swimsuit’s Social Club.

Suni Lee in OYE Swimwear

Suni Lee was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton.
Suni Lee was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by OYE Swimwear. Swimsuit embroidered by Abbode. / Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated

Lee brought one of her two gold medals to set during her rookie shoot in Boca Raton, Fla., but her entire collection of hardware was on display with this custom embroidered one-piece from OYE Swimwear. Abbode added all six medals to the solid-colored custom suit for the gymnast.

More SI Swimsuit 2025

feed

Published |Modified
Bailey Colon
BAILEY COLON

Bailey Colón is a writer on the Breaking and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit. Before joining SI Swimsuit, Colón worked at the National Basketball Association where she served as a founding member of the ‘Starting 5’ newsletter and led editorial operations for the NBA App and dotcom. Colón is particularly passionate about the impact of athletics on popular culture, fashion and media. The New England native has a bachelor’s degree from Marist College in journalism and political science.

Home/SwimNews