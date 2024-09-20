Angel Reese Is Sporty and Fabulous in Chicago Sky Blue Mini Skirt and Jacket
Angel Reese’s playing season may be over, but her pre-game fashion is far from it. Ever since she injured her wrist earlier this month, the WNBA rookie has, of course, continued to make appearances courtside at Chicago Sky games. Only now, she’s no longer in her Sky blue uniform.
That isn’t stopping her from showing team spirit, though. If anything, her pre-game (and now courtside) looks have only become more Sky-inspired since her season-ending injury. The past several games, the rookie has been leaning into her characteristically sporty chic aesthetic, and infusing it with a Sky twist.
Most recently, that style took the form of a Sky blue set: a pleated mini skirt and a fitted zip-up jacket to match. To that, Reese added white ankle socks and a pair of silver sneakers from her recent New Balance collection. The rookie rounded out the look with an oversized black Chanel handbag—a glamorous touch for the otherwise sporty style.
All season, Reese’s pre-game style has been nothing short of spectacular. She, like the rest of the rookies and vets buying into the reinvigorated tunnel fashion spectacle, has established and developed her own brand of game day style. While for some it takes the form of elevated streetwear, Reese likes to infuse her looks with a characteristic sporty flare. This latest outfit is no exception.
We fully expect the young star to return to the court next season better than ever, both basketball- and fashion-wise. She’s always been a force in the game, and we have no doubt she will continue the tradition.