Angel Reese Is Sporty and Fabulous in Chicago Sky Blue Mini Skirt and Jacket

The WNBA rookie showed team spirit with this sweet courtside look.

Angel Reese
Angel Reese / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Angel Reese’s playing season may be over, but her pre-game fashion is far from it. Ever since she injured her wrist earlier this month, the WNBA rookie has, of course, continued to make appearances courtside at Chicago Sky games. Only now, she’s no longer in her Sky blue uniform.

That isn’t stopping her from showing team spirit, though. If anything, her pre-game (and now courtside) looks have only become more Sky-inspired since her season-ending injury. The past several games, the rookie has been leaning into her characteristically sporty chic aesthetic, and infusing it with a Sky twist.

Most recently, that style took the form of a Sky blue set: a pleated mini skirt and a fitted zip-up jacket to match. To that, Reese added white ankle socks and a pair of silver sneakers from her recent New Balance collection. The rookie rounded out the look with an oversized black Chanel handbag—a glamorous touch for the otherwise sporty style.

Angel Reese
Angel Reese / Adam Hagy/Getty Images

All season, Reese’s pre-game style has been nothing short of spectacular. She, like the rest of the rookies and vets buying into the reinvigorated tunnel fashion spectacle, has established and developed her own brand of game day style. While for some it takes the form of elevated streetwear, Reese likes to infuse her looks with a characteristic sporty flare. This latest outfit is no exception.

We fully expect the young star to return to the court next season better than ever, both basketball- and fashion-wise. She’s always been a force in the game, and we have no doubt she will continue the tradition.

Published
MARTHA ZAYTOUN

Martha Zaytoun is a writer on the Lifestyle and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit. Before joining SI Swimsuit in 2023, she worked on the editorial board of the University of Notre Dame’s student magazine and on the editorial team at Chapel Hill, Durham and Chatham Magazines in North Carolina. When not working, Zaytoun loves to watercolor and oil paint, run and water ski. She is a graduate of the University of Notre Dame and a huge Fighting Irish fan.

