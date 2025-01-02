Angel Reese Leaves Little to the Imagination With Jaw-Dropping Cut-Out Dress for New Year’s
WNBA star Angel Reese is best known for her skills on the basketball court, making her league debut with the Chicago Sky in 2024 where she made history in her first-ever season. But the University of Maryland and LSU alum, who was born and raised in Maryland, isn’t just one to watch in the arena—she’s also scoring major points for her fashion game. The 22-year-old constantly blows us away with her latest fashion statements, whether she’s proving her expert sidelines style or going all out for the red carpet. This was no exception for the holiday season, as Reese reminded her social media followers why she’s an athlete fashion icon in the making.
To celebrate New Year’s Eve, Reese looked as stunning as ever wearing a bold floor-length purple cheetah print gown, featuring a spaghetti strap halter top and a unique cut-out from her chest to her belly button. Held together by just a string, the flattering ‘fit showed off major cleavage and her toned stomach, and the high slit at the bottom flaunted her toned, long legs. The power forward went for full glam consisting of a glossy lip, rosy cheeks and whispy eyelashes, while her hair was styled in long, loose curls.
Taking to her TikTok and Instagram story, Reese posted her ‘fit check and completely stunned her followers—including us. Lip-syncing to songs like “Touchin, Lovin” by Trey Songz featuring Nicki Minaj and “Date Night” by YFN Lucci, the basketball player and SI Swimsuit model was positively radiant for the festive holiday.
On TikTok, fans couldn’t resist jumping into Reese’s comments section to let her know that she really is a natural-born model.
“The most beautiful,” one wrote.
“Favorite 🤩,” another commented.
“my crush 🥰🥰,” said a third.
“My fav so pretty😍😍,” another fan stated.
Reese also shared a photo of her full ‘fit to TikTok alongside a viral sound that says, “My New Year’s resolution is to keep my foot on these b—hes’s throats.” The Nicki Minaj soundbite came from the hilariously viral moment at last year’s New Year’s Eve Live show with Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper, which left the hosts confused. “PERFECT LADY,” one fan wrote in response to Reese’s video.
Reese, who won the Style Influencer of the Year at the Footwear News Achievement Awards in December, graced the pages of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit in 2023 and completely wowed fans with the gorgeous spread of images. Posing for Yu Tsai in Los Angeles, the “Bayou Barbie” looked absolutely flawless in bright colors, and on set provided the advice she’d give to young girls looking up to her.
“Some advice for younger girls is just being able to be you and stand confident and stand your ground,” she said. “I mean, I’ve always stood on not getting the answer ‘no’ or taking the answer ‘no.’ I’ve always just tried to find another way or just do it myself.”
Reese’s debut season with the WNBA unfortunately ended early when she suffered a wrist injury, but the b-baller is proving that 2025 will bring nothing but good things—including, of course, good fashion.