Angel Reese Accepts Footwear News Style Influencer of the Year Award in Stunning All-Black Look
Angel Reese just won Style Influencer of the Year at the Footwear News Achievement Awards, and she proved exactly why she deserved the title before even stepping on stage to accept the honor. The WNBA rookie, who was the No. 7 overall pick in the historic 2024 draft and now plays for the Chicago Sky, turned heads at the Dec. 4 event at Cipriani South Street in New York City with her bold fashion statement and a brand new hairstyle.
The 22-year-old debuted sleek bangs styled to perfection by hair guru Dionte Gray, and she tapped stylist Jermaine Daley, who certainly knows how to dress a winner. The LSU alum and NCAA champion wowed in an all-black ensemble from Area. Her luxurious look featured tailored tuxedo-inspired pants and blazer set, with the latter left open to highlight a sultry sweetheart-neckline corset. The intricate design of the top included a see-through mesh waist panel, adding a dash of edge and personality to the monochrome style moment.
The former SI Swimsuit model, who posed for Yu Tsai in Los Angeles for the 2023 issue, completed the outfit with layers of dazzling diamond jewelry, a red-tip French manicure and a pair of bedazzled Gianvito Rossi. Reese’s attention to detail and confidence made her a standout on the carpet and once again, proved she‘s not only a force on the court but also a rising star in the fashion world. She showed off her flawless face card, too, working with makeup artist Latisha Chancey who opted for a super full-glam moment including dark dramatic lashes, terracotta blush, chiseled cheekbones, feathered brows and a glossy nude-brown lip.
“I’m here to present the FN Style Influencer of the Year award to a woman that has had a monumental year,” rapper Tobe Nwigwe said when he presented the Maryland native with the honor. “She’s a WNBA All-Star, we are both part of the Reebok family, she’s an entrepreneur, fashion influencer and inspiration to the next generation. She is unapologetically herself on and off the court. She continues to carve out her own place in the world, and fans worldwide have embraced her for her outspoken personality, authenticity and a dedication to the game.”
“I’m 22 years old, I’m still figuring life out, but this is just the beginning,” Reese said while accepting the award, and later wrote on Instagram: “Unapologetic bad girl Angel.”