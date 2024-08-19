Swimsuit

Angel Reese Rocks Designer Black Crop Top and Pleated Mini Ahead of Game Time

The WNBA rookie and the Chicago Sky defeated the Los Angeles Sparks on Saturday.

Cara O’Bleness

Angel Reese
Angel Reese / Juan Ocampo/Getty Images

There’s no one who puts together a pre-game look quite like WNBA rookie Angel Reese. The Chicago Sky forward always impresses, whether she’s rocking a sporty and monochromatic look, a casual baby blue velour track suit or a sleek biker-inspired jumpsuit.

Ahead of game time on Saturday, Aug. 17, Reese made the Crypto.com Arena tunnel her runway as she sported a collared black crop top and coordinated pleated mini skirt by Alexander Wang. Her studious and sporty aesthetic also featured a pair of thick black-rimmed glasses, a small black purse and black heeled flip flops.

“LA wit the vibessss🖤 @alexanderwangny X @revolve,” the 2023 SI Swimsuit model captioned her carousel.

Angel Reese
Angel Reese / Juan Ocampo/Getty Images

“the city of ANGEL 😍,” friend and fellow basketball player Endyia Rogers gushed in the comments section. “you & LA go wayyyyy backkkk.”

“Ooooh these the onessss 😍😍,” teammate Michaela Onyenwere cheered.

“She’s got legs & knows how to use them 🔥,” someone else noted.

“See how she still looks like this on & off the court?? Very demure, very cutesy, very elegant. 😍😍😍😍,” one person joked of the recent TikTok trend.

“Such an angel. 🩷🥹🫶🏾,” the official Mielle Organics IG account added.

Ultimately, the Sky ended up defeating the Sparks by a score of 90-86 on Saturday, with Reese securing 14 points, 11 rebounds and two assists. Though the Sky then fell to the Phoenix Mercury 86-68 on Sunday, the team will hopefully turn things around when they take on the Connecticut Sun on Friday, Aug. 23.

Published
Cara O’Bleness

