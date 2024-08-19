Angel Reese Rocks Designer Black Crop Top and Pleated Mini Ahead of Game Time
There’s no one who puts together a pre-game look quite like WNBA rookie Angel Reese. The Chicago Sky forward always impresses, whether she’s rocking a sporty and monochromatic look, a casual baby blue velour track suit or a sleek biker-inspired jumpsuit.
Ahead of game time on Saturday, Aug. 17, Reese made the Crypto.com Arena tunnel her runway as she sported a collared black crop top and coordinated pleated mini skirt by Alexander Wang. Her studious and sporty aesthetic also featured a pair of thick black-rimmed glasses, a small black purse and black heeled flip flops.
“LA wit the vibessss🖤 @alexanderwangny X @revolve,” the 2023 SI Swimsuit model captioned her carousel.
“the city of ANGEL 😍,” friend and fellow basketball player Endyia Rogers gushed in the comments section. “you & LA go wayyyyy backkkk.”
“Ooooh these the onessss 😍😍,” teammate Michaela Onyenwere cheered.
“She’s got legs & knows how to use them 🔥,” someone else noted.
“See how she still looks like this on & off the court?? Very demure, very cutesy, very elegant. 😍😍😍😍,” one person joked of the recent TikTok trend.
“Such an angel. 🥹🫶🏾,” the official Mielle Organics IG account added.
Ultimately, the Sky ended up defeating the Sparks by a score of 90-86 on Saturday, with Reese securing 14 points, 11 rebounds and two assists. Though the Sky then fell to the Phoenix Mercury 86-68 on Sunday, the team will hopefully turn things around when they take on the Connecticut Sun on Friday, Aug. 23.