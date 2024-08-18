Angel Reese Nails Sporty Chic Meredith Blake Vibes in Monochrome Pre-Game Look
It’s no secret that Angel Reese is so much more than a basketball player. The WNBA rookie, who led the LSU Tigers to their first women’s basketball NCAA championship last year, is a phenomenal fashionista. She’s always putting together the most stylish and cool looks, from edgy street style moments to girly European summer fits to bold, bright beachwear.
The 2023 SI Swimsuit model, who was photographed in Los Angeles, created a perfect blend of sporty and chic in her latest pre-game look, and served major Meredith Blake vibes in a designer set. She donned a black turtleneck tank and slim mini skirt set from Chanel featuring white trim, and showed off her toned figure and sweet smile. The Chicago Sky player, who was the No. 7 overall pick in the historic WNBA Draft earlier this year, is also always on top of her accessories game. She paired the monochrome look with a layered Chanel waist chain, silver jewelry, metallic and white sneakers and a small beige Chanel purse.
The 22-year-old was photographed at the Wintrust Arena in Illinois ahead of the Aug. 15 game against the Phoenix Mercury, which ended in a 85-65 loss for the Sky. Reese opted for a super glowy glam moment, including rosy cheeks, a glass skin base, feathered brows, dramatic lashes and a glossy brown lip.
“high fashion girlie @chanelofficial,” the Maryland native captioned the carousel that she shared with her 4 million Instagram followers.
“Idk what u did different with your makeup but I love it do it again!” one fan complimented.
“Can we all agree that Angel Reese is fine as hell?” another asked.