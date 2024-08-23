Our Favorite Picks From Angel Reese's Reebok Collection
This isn’t Angel Reese’s first rodeo. Back in October 2023, the WNBA rookie signed a brand deal with Reebok, the sports apparel company. Their partnership kicked off with a hand-picked collection titled “Angel’s Picks,” a list of some of her athleisure styles from the brand. Now, for the first time, she has released her very own Reebok collection.
“I am honored to unveil my first collection with Reebok, and worked hand in hand with the brand to ensure each and every piece is designed to elicit confidence and expression,” Reese said of the collaboration. "I wanted to create a collection that allowed women and girls everywhere to embrace their femininity and power in whatever they’re doing. This collection is for HER to be stylish and fierce on all occasions.”
Released on Aug. 23, the collection features 18 items, ranging from lifestyle sneakers to exercise dresses to Reebok-branded basketballs. Here are our favorite picks from the first collection she has designed alongside the brand.
Reebok X Angel Cotton Bralette, $35 (reebok.com)
Reese loves a good cropped athletic top—and this one is a classic. Made in a soft cotton material, this top is really meant for an afternoon of leisure rather than a gym session.
Reebok X Angel Vector Track Jacket, $80 (reebok.com)
This cropped track jacket is the perfect addition to your athleisure collection. Pair it with a workout set for a trip to the gym or dress it up with fashion sneakers and accessories for a casual afternoon out.
Reebok X Angel Wide Leg Pants, $70 (reebok.com)
These Chicago Sky-colored track pants can be worn over your workout gear or on their own for a vibrant athleisure look. Pair with the cropped track jacket or a simple tee.
Reebok X Angel Classic Leather Shoes, $100 (reebok.com)
You can never have too many pairs of white lifestyle sneakers. At least, that’s our philosophy. This white (with a touch of bright blue) pair will be the perfect addition to your collection.