Angel Reese Takes on Fall Fashion in Slate Blue Knit Top, Mini Shorts
Fall is officially in full swing, which means we are (naturally) going to be talking about seasonal fashion for the foreseeable future. When it comes to our autumn wardrobes, we’re still getting our bearings. After all, the weather only just started to cool off. And given that we’re still figuring it all out, we’re likewise still on the market for seasonal inspo.
At this point, we’ve definitely collected our fair share. The slew of fashion weeks which announce the beginning of the fall season make it just that much easier to begin curating our aesthetic. The week-long celebrations in New York, Paris and Milan give us a sense of the trends. Which is all to say, we have a good base already—but we’re always on the lookout for more inspo. After all, fall and winter combine for a significant portion of the year, so we have a lot of outfit styling ahead of us.
In our unending search for good style, we would be remiss not to pay attention to Angel Reese. Over the past few years (but during her first season in the WNBA, in particular), the professional basketball player has proven herself an expert curator of street style. Her pre-game tunnel walk outfits were nothing if not a testament to that.
But her penchant for good fashion extends beyond the bounds of the basketball arena, too. Reese has carried her curated aesthetic into the off-season—and, most recently, embraced a little seasonal flare, as well.
For example, the 22-year-old stepped out the other day in an outfit that screamed “fall fashion.” She donned a slate blue knit top and a matching pair of mini shorts, which she paired with trendy sunglasses and a black Louis Vuitton handbag. The look was the perfect picture of transitional dressing. On the one hand, it was composed completely of a stylish knit fabric. On the other, it featured a pair of shorts—a style that we will soon be forced to pack away as temperatures cool off even more.
But for now, Reese can continue rocking her knit shorts. It is, after all, that perfect time of year when we have license to blend our summer and fall staples. Soon enough, it will be time to ditch the lighter layers for heavy coats and flats for boots—so take advantage of the moment while you can. We know Reese is (and will no doubt continue to).