Before Animal Print Took Over Milan Fashion Week, These SI Swimsuit Looks Nailed the Trend

At SI Swimsuit, if there’s one trend we’ve always been quick to applaud, it’s animal print. The look remains timeless for a reason, adding an unexpected edge to every garment—whether it’s a red carpet gown or a summer-ready swimsuit.

And this week, several of our favorite fashion-forward stars—including 2026 SI Swimsuit rookie Olandria and Grammy Award-winning recording artist Cardi B—have been spotted styling the sensational trend. Plus, designer Roberto Cavalli, who’s known for regularly featuring these luxe looks in their memorable designs, also spotlighted animal print on the runway with their Spring/Summer 2027 Ready-to-Wear Collection at Milan Fashion Week on Thursday, Sept. 24.

Of course, as animal print lovers ourselves, we couldn’t help but think back to the many magnificent SI Swimsuit shoots from over the years that centered on the style after seeing it rock the runway. Most recently, the magazine’s 2025 Bermuda shoot featured four of the eight models who traveled to the sunny shores of the dreamy destination wearing pieces in cheetah, zebra, tiger and snake prints.

So, in honor of animal print taking over Milan Fashion Week, we’re looking back at our favorite SI Swimsuit looks from last year that took the trend to a whole new level.

Achieng Agutu was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Swimsuit by TA3. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Achieng Agutu was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Swimsuit by IZTALI SWIM. Necklace by Andi Bagus. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

For the breathtaking Bermuda feature, the models styled in animal print included SI Swimsuit staples Achieng Agutu, Ellie Thumann, Ilona Maher and 2025 cover star Olivia Dunne. (But they weren’t the only models who hopped on the adventurous pattern last year, as fellow 2025 cover star Salma Hayek Pinault also rocked a couple of swimsuits inspired by the trend for her shoot in Mexico!)

Ellie Thumann was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Ellie Thumann was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Swimsuit by Lybethras. Socks by Adidas x Wales Bonner. Sneakers by Salomon. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

“We firmly believe that animal print will always be in style, and based this shoot on bold prints paired with playful accessories,” the SI Swimsuit style team said of their inspiration for the wardrobe on set. “The island of Bermuda is known for its colorful architecture, so the team opted for vivid looks and colorful accessories such as tees, sneakers and ‘80s-inspired jewelry.”

Ilona Maher was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Swimsuit by ALT Swim. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Ilona Maher was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Swimsuit by Norma Kamali. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

This retro 1980s-inspired energy also added an unexpectedly playful vibe to the final photos, with the models rocking unique pieces ranging from daring monokinis to edgy bikinis, all with their own wild flair. Plus, many of our favorite suits styled for this shoot came from beloved brands, including Andi Bagus, Lybethras, Norma Kamali and more.

Olivia Dunne was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. Hat by ’47. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Olivia Dunne was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Swimsuit by Reina Olga. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

In short, whether the trend is embraced on the runway or on the shoreline, animal print will always be the perfect choice to elevate any ensemble!

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