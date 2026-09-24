Olandria Loves That This ‘Divisive’ Fashion Trend Is Making a Comeback, and So Do We

You know how, in the classic film Mean Girls, that one student saw Cady Heron wearing army pants and flip-flops, so she went out and bought army pants and flip-flops? Well, we’re that student, and Olandria is our Cady Heron.

This week, the 2026 SI Swimsuit rookie—who appeared in the magazine for the first time this year, posing for a fabulous debut photo shoot in sunny Fort Myers, Fla.—chatted with The Cut for a recent feature, where she played a rapid-fire game of “Cut or Keep.” During the delightful conversation, the model revealed which ”divisive style trends” she’s glad to take part in and which she could do without.

Still, one in particular stood out to us, as it’s also been at the center of our recent fashion obsessions.

Olandria’s style stamp of approval

In a video shared on The Cut’s Instagram page on Wednesday, Sept. 23, the star held nothing back. Sporting a comfy-looking black-and-white zip-up top with a gorgeous pink-toned glam, the model kicked off the clip by immediately “cutting” Instagram stalking and joking, “Let’s touch grass, people.”

From there, she revealed a strong “keep” for the aforementioned fashion trend we’ve also been obsessing over: capri pants. “I love that the capris are coming back!” The Love Island USA Season 7 breakout proclaimed, “It’s so cute with a kitten heel.”

And we couldn’t agree more! ICYMI, these Y2K-approved pants have been making a major comeback in 2026, with many of our favorite style stars trading in their typical summer-ready shorts and mini skirts for this longer, more fitted option. In August, we spotted Olympian and 2025 SI Swimsuit cover star Jordan Chiles rocking a playful polka dot variation, proving that Olandria’s “kitten heel” tip adds chic 1950s flair to an already adorable look.

Fans applaud Olandria’s style opinions

Still, we weren’t the only ones loving the star’s relatable opinions on the presented fashion, beauty and lifestyle topics (while also immediately heading out to buy more capri pants)! As of this article’s publication, the Instagram video already has over 600 comments, with many users agreeing with the model’s strong-but-fair fashion beliefs.

“I agree with all Olandria’s choices,” one user penned. “What a tastemaker!”

“Olandria is just like me, lol! 😂,” a fan quipped, while another added, “Same. Same. Same. Lol.”

“Olandria will ALWAYS make the cut! 😍,” one commenter concluded with the perfect pun.

To read Olandria’s full interview with The Cut, click here.

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