Molly Sims, Ashley Graham and More SI Swimsuit Models Serve Up Elegant Fall Fashion

With the first day of autumn commencing on Tuesday, Sept. 22, we bid a fond farewell to the summer season while looking ahead to all of the incredible fashion that the fall brings with it. As we pack away our denim cut-offs in favor of cozy sweaters, our favorite pair of boots and jeans, we’re simultaneously looking to the stars for some seasonal outfit inspo—our SI Swimsuit stars, that is.

Whether they were spotted in Italy for Milan Fashion Week or attending a red carpet event in Los Angeles this week, we couldn’t help but notice that several SI Swimsuit models past and present are already embracing the fall season through their wardrobes. While some opted for a darker color palette, others are already rocking long sleeves or the plush, velvety textures associated with the autumn season. Below, find just a few of our favorite SI Swimsuit model red carpet looks from the past week, all of which will serve as great inspo for your fall fashion mood board.

Molly Sims

Molly Sims | River Callaway/Getty Images

Sims, an SI Swimsuit legend, attended the Variety Power of Women event in Beverly Hills on Wednesday, Sept. 23, where she dazzled in a floor length chocolate gown by Monique Lhuillier. The long-sleeved garment was paired with dewy makeup by Taylor Healey, while hairstylist Owen Gould coaxed the model’s blonde locks into sleek and soft waves. Sims accessorized with a Tyler Ellis clutch and Larroudé heels, both in a coordinated brown hue.

Ashley Graham

Ashley Graham | Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

While attending the Etro spring/summer 2027 fashion show during Milan Fashion Week on Wednesday, Graham wore a pretty paisley patterned gown with colorful pops of red and turquoise throughout the design. In addition to taking in the show front row next to Outer Banks star Madelyn Cline, the 2016 SI Swimsuit Issue cover model strutted in the Vogue World: Milano runway show the day before.

Olandria

Olandria | Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

Also in Italy for Milan Fashion Week, Olandria was spotted at the Off-White spring/summer 2027 show earlier this week, where she was styled by The Reismans in a sculptural black and blue bodysuit. The 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue rookie forewent pants in favor of a fall wardrobe staple: a pair of opaque black tights. Olandria’s hair was styled to perfection in a slicked-back ponytail, courtesy of Keisha Moore, while the model and reality TV star also worked with makeup artist Ngozi Edeme for the occasion.

Kamie Crawford

Kamie Crawford | Michael Buckner/Getty Images

Crawford, a three-time SI Swimsuit model and newlywed, hit the Variety Power of Women event in a bright blue gown adorned with feathers along the hems of the sleeves. The dress, which featured a thigh-high slit, served up a great pop of color while still being perfect for the cooler season with long sleeves.

Normani

Normani | Gilbert Flores/Getty Images

A little black dress is always en vogue, which February 2026 digital SI Swimsuit Issue cover model Normani proved earlier this week. She was styled in a black cut-out Dsquared2 dress by Jyo Bridges for the Variety Power of Women event, where the musician performed an acoustic version of her hit track, “Motivation,” for the celebrity-filled crowd.

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