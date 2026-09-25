Shop NFL Outfits for Game Day, Courtesy of SI Swimsuit’s Fashion Editors
Week 3 of the regular 2026 NFL season is in play, and there are plenty of exciting matchups taking place over the coming weekend. Whether you’re cheering for the Steelers as they go up against the Bengals on Sunday, Sept. 27, or are rooting for the Lions over the Jets, we’ve got you covered—outfit wise, that is.
Should you be heading to a tailgate at any point this season, you’re going to want to dress the part. We did the hard work for you, as SI Swimsuit’s fashion editor, Margot Zamet, and assistant editor, Liz Wentworth, assembled the perfect NFL game-day looks from head to toe. Below, shop team-forward looks that will help you showcase your pride for your favorite squad, whether you’re heading to the game or tuning in from the comfort of your couch.
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Detroit Lions
Channel your inner Christen Goff with a Honolulu blue color palette on game day. Neutral touches of brown help to pull the outfit together with accessories like shoes, a designer bag and sunnies.
- Women’s Abercrombie & Fitch Heather Gray Detroit Lions Varsity T-Shirt, $37.50 (shop.detroitlions.com)
- 100% Leather ZW Collection Jacket, $269 (zara.com)
- Flatlist Olympia Sunglasses, $179 (revolve.com)
- 90s Pinch Waist High-Rise Straight Jeans, $248 (agolde.com)
- Adidas Toyko Shoes, $90 (adidas.com)
- Ashton Shoulder Bag, $179 (coach.com)
Green Bay Packers
Ronika Love, one of our February 2026 digital SI Swimsuit Issue cover models, serves as the perfect muse for Packers fashion on game days.
- Women’s Green Bay Packers Cream Heritage Hues Oversized T-Shirt, $55 (mitchellandness.com)
- Technical Fabric Hoodie Jacket, $69.90 (zara.com)
- Frame The Vertical Straight-Leg Jeans, $147.59 (saksfifthavenue.com)
- Elisa Johnson Jane Mini Sunglasses, $145 (revolve.com)
- OperaSPORT Shirley Bag, $154 (revolve.com)
- Nike® Moon Shoe OG Women’s Sneakers, $105 (jcrew.com)
San Francisco 49ers
We can always count on Claire Kittle, a fellow February 2026 digital cover star, to bring it on game days. Borrow from her team spirit-filled wardrobe with this 49ers ’fit.
- San Francisco 49ers Scarlet Retro Roots French Terry Fleece Polo Sweatshirt, $100 (mitchellandness.com)
- Eckhaus Latta x J.Crew Catalog Jean, $298 (jcrew.com)
- Mini Seam Detail Bucket Bag, $55.90 (zara.com)
- Bottega Veneta Rectangular Sunglasses, $303 (revolve.com)
- New Balance 471 Sneakers, $110 (anthropologie.com)
Pittsburgh Steelers
Normani, who also posed for the February 2026 digital SI Swimsuit Issue cover, is once again cheering on fiancé DK Metcalf this season as he suits up for the Steelers.
- Pittsburgh Steelers Cropped Sweater for Women, $84.99 (oldnavy.gap.com)
- SLVRLAKE London High-Rise Straight Jeans, $290 (mytheresa.com)
- Elisa Johnson Remy Eyeglasses, $145 (revolve.com)
- Mansur Gavriel Gaia Leather Baguette Shoulder Bag, $356.25 (bloomingdales.com)
- Salomon Xt-Whisper Sneakers, $140 (revolve.com)
New England Patriots
Though her beau is retired from the NFL, former New England Patriots cheerleader and SI Swimsuit legend Camille Kostek will always be our muse for this greater Boston area squad.
- New England Patriots Popover Hoodie, $95 (abercrombie.com)
- Valley Bootcut Jeans, $129 (cos.com)
- Chimi Dele Sunglasses, $200 (revolve.com)
- Reformation Sofia East West Shoulder Bag, $348 (bloomingdales.com)
- Boston Suede Leather Birkenstock, $154.95 (birkenstock.com)
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Cara O’Bleness is a writer and editor on the Lifestyle and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit. Prior to joining SI Swimsuit in 2022, she worked as a writer and editor across a number of content verticals, including food, lifestyle, health and wellness, and small business and entrepreneurship. In her free time, O’Bleness loves reading, spending time with her family and making her way through Michigan’s many microbreweries. She is a graduate of Michigan State University’s School of Journalism.