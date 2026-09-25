Shop NFL Outfits for Game Day, Courtesy of SI Swimsuit’s Fashion Editors

Week 3 of the regular 2026 NFL season is in play, and there are plenty of exciting matchups taking place over the coming weekend. Whether you’re cheering for the Steelers as they go up against the Bengals on Sunday, Sept. 27, or are rooting for the Lions over the Jets, we’ve got you covered—outfit wise, that is.

Should you be heading to a tailgate at any point this season, you’re going to want to dress the part. We did the hard work for you, as SI Swimsuit’s fashion editor, Margot Zamet, and assistant editor, Liz Wentworth, assembled the perfect NFL game-day looks from head to toe. Below, shop team-forward looks that will help you showcase your pride for your favorite squad, whether you’re heading to the game or tuning in from the comfort of your couch.

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Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions outfit | Detroit Lions Shop, Zara, Revolve, Agolde, Adidas and Coach

Channel your inner Christen Goff with a Honolulu blue color palette on game day. Neutral touches of brown help to pull the outfit together with accessories like shoes, a designer bag and sunnies.

Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers outfit | Mitchell and Ness, Zara, Saks Fifth Avenue, Revolve and J.Crew

Ronika Love, one of our February 2026 digital SI Swimsuit Issue cover models, serves as the perfect muse for Packers fashion on game days.

San Francisco 49ers

San Fransisco 49ers outfit | Mitchell and Ness, J.Crew, Zara, Revolve and Anthropologie

We can always count on Claire Kittle, a fellow February 2026 digital cover star, to bring it on game days. Borrow from her team spirit-filled wardrobe with this 49ers ’fit.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers outfit | Old Navy, Mytheresa, Revolve and Bloomingdale’s

Normani, who also posed for the February 2026 digital SI Swimsuit Issue cover, is once again cheering on fiancé DK Metcalf this season as he suits up for the Steelers.

New England Patriots

New England Patriots outfit | Abercrombie & Fitch, COS, Revolve, Bloomingdale’s and Birkenstock

Though her beau is retired from the NFL, former New England Patriots cheerleader and SI Swimsuit legend Camille Kostek will always be our muse for this greater Boston area squad.

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