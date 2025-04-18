Anne Hathaway Channels ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ in Stylish Coat at Ralph Lauren Show
Anne Hathaway is as iconic as ever, just in case you were wondering.
The 42-year-old Oscar-winning actress and producer began her career by starring in films that shaped pretty much every millennial’s childhood, from The Princess Diaries to Ella Enchanted to The Devil Wears Prada and everything in between. In recent years, Hathaway has gone back to her romantic comedy roots, starring in 2024’s adorable The Idea of You for Amazon Prime Video.
This week, the star stepped out for beloved designer Ralph Lauren’s 2025 fall/winter runway show in New York, and her incredible look deserves a moment to be appreciated:
Sitting front row at the show, Hathaway sported a pair of tan distressed and bedazzled wide-legged pants, gold sandal-style heels and a simple white top as a base. The star of this ‘fit was clearly the classic tan trench coat with the collar popped up to add a whole other layer of “cool girl chic,” making the actress look as though she just stepped out of any Ralph Lauren catalogue.
Her hair and makeup for the ensemble were equally elegant, with Hathaway opting for a shiny high ponytail that was tightly slicked back, giving her gorgeous face the spotlight. Her glam was off the charts stunning, consisting of dark brows, dramatic eyes, plush lashes and a rosy cheek, finishing off with a glossy pink lip to give her a perfect pout.
And Hathaway wasn’t the only A-list superstar attending the event, with other celebrities including Kacey Musgraves, Andra Day, Naomi Watts, Eiza González, Sadie Sink, Ariana DeBose and Michelle Williams also present—and that’s just to name a few.
And, when she’s not sitting stylishly front row at a fashion show, Hathaway remains as booked and busy as ever, with several high-profile film roles on the horizon. In fact, she recently took to her Instagram to post about wrapping on her 2026 film, Verity—a romantic thriller based on the best-selling novel of the same name by popular romance author Colleen Hoover, in which Hathaway will star as the titular Verity Crawford opposite Josh Hartnett and Dakota Johnson.
As if that alone weren’t enough to look forward to in 2026, Hathaway is also set to reunite with The Dark Knight Rises director Christopher Nolan, as she was cast in his star-studded and highly anticipated historical epic, The Odyssey, where she’ll play Penelope, the wife of Odysseus (Matt Damon). The rest of the massive ensemble cast currently includes Zendaya, Tom Holland, Elliot Page, Charlize Theron, Jon Bernthal, Mia Goth, Robert Pattinson and Lupita Nyong’o—and that is, once again, just to name a few (listen, it’s called an “epic” for a reason).
In short: all hail the queen of Genovia, long may her fabulousness reign!