Hailee Steinfeld’s Best Bikini Moments Through the Years
We all know Hailee Steinfeld is an incredible actress, but did you know she’s also a swimwear superstar?
The 29-year-old has been acting since she was a child, with her breakout role in 2010’s True Grit earning her an Academy Award nomination at just 13 years old. From there, the artist has gone on to star in everything from fan-favorite franchise films like Pitch Perfect 2 and The Marvels to hit TV shows like Dickinson and Arcane.
The definition of a multihyphenate, Steinfeld has also had success in music, releasing two EPs titled Haiz and Half Written Story. Most recently, Steinfeld starred in Ryan Coogler’s Sinners, which is nominated for seven Golden Globes, including Best Motion Picture – Drama.
Outside of her work onscreen and in the studio, Steinfeld has become a style icon for many fashion enthusiasts, with swimwear being one of her signature looks. Over the years, Steinfeld has posted numerous swimwear looks to her Instagram grid for fans to emulate, and she even partnered with a beloved brand to launch her own line back in 2021.
So with this in mind, we’re taking a look back at just a few of Steinfeld’s best bikini moments through the years.
Classic seaside style
When it comes to Steinfeld’s signature seaside style, one can typically find the star opting for a cute, classic, comfortable two-piece set. Whether she’s posing by the pool or lounging in the sand, her fashion choices in the realm of swimwear spotlight athletic cuts, vibrant colors and timeless vibes.
Getting in the holiday spirit in red
Taking mirror selfies to the next level in blue
Posing poolside in pink
Taking a dip in a more muted hue
Catching some sun in matching mint
Making a music video in a playful print
Wishing fans a “Merry Christmas Eve” in magenta
Frankies Bikinis x Steinfeld
Still, Steinfeld’s love of swimwear goes beyond just styling it for herself. In 2021, the star partnered with Frankies Bikinis to collaborate on her own line. “Fashion has always been an integral part of my life, and for as long as I can remember, I have also had a passion for design,” Steinfeld told Frankies Bikinis. “Inspired by 70s vintage fashion and my California roots, the collection we created not only feels authentic to my own personal style, but offers a little bit of something for everyone.”
Given the exclusive nature of this launch, these pieces are unfortunately no longer available on Frankie Bikinis’ website; however, you can still view Steinfeld’s full gallery here.
Feeling pretty in pink (and green)
Making magic in a monokini
Proving patterns are a perfect choice
Taking some groovy behind the scenes pics
Channeling chic ‘70s vibes
Getting creative with coverups
Accessorizing with a matching headband
What’s next for Steinfeld: 2026 and beyond
2025 was a big year for the star, not only for the aforementioned professional reasons, but also personally. Back in May, Steinfeld got married tied the knot with Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen after the two were engaged in November 2024. Then, in December 2025, the pair announced they were officially expecting their first child.
Looking ahead, Steinfeld is currently slated to star in the upcoming film Winter Games with Miles Teller. As reported by Deadline, “Set in the high-stakes arena of the Winter Olympics, the film follows a perpetually overlooked skier (Steinfeld) and a self-sabotaging hockey legend (Teller) who collide at their breaking points. Their unexpected connection threatens her chance for a medal and his shot at a comeback as they navigate romance and redemption in the Olympic Village.”
She’s also set to reprise her role voicing Gwen Stacey in Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, though the animated film won’t hit theaters until 2027.