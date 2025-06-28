Ashley Graham Dons Daring One-Piece Swimsuit While Visiting Japan
Ashley Graham has been on a top-tier style streak while visiting Japan—which is truly saying something, as she’s pretty much always on a style streak!
The self-described “model, mogul, mama,” Broadway star and three-time SI Swimsuit staple has been on an adventure abroad and has been posting plenty of fashionable photos to the delight of her 21.2 million Instagram followers. One such ensemble was a seriously sultry nude satin gown, which she wore while visiting the jewelry and watch brand Omega in Kyoto.
And this Friday, the marvelous model was at it again, taking to the social media platform to share yet another photo drop—but this one also happened to make our jaws drop.
In the 20-photo carousel documenting her days in Mei, Japan, the model sported a truly daring one-piece swimsuit.
In the cover photo of the massive drop, Graham posed in front of a floor-to-ceiling mirror for the perfect full-body selfie. The unique black one-piece swimsuit she wore was designed in an alternating, stripe-like pattern with bold strips of black fabric covering the model’s bust, midriff and hips. Sheer nude detailing then allowed for pops of skin to peek through for a sensual final look. Graham opted to go without makeup for the selfie, and her signature brunette hair was slicked back into a high ponytail for the ultimate relaxed vibe.
Aside from absolutely slaying it in that unique one-piece, other things the model showcased in her photo drop included gorgeous landscape shots of Japan, tasty-looking dishes and adventures out onto the local waters. Graham also donned a classic black maxi skirt and white tank combo for another photo in the set, where she enjoyed a glass of wine during an evening out.
But don’t just take our word for it when it comes to our obsession with this one-piece look, as plenty of Graham’s loyal fans and followers were quick to praise this sultry swimsuit moment in her very crowded comment section:
“So fun! I love this! 😍,” one follower gushed.
“Welcome to Japan ❤️ I hope you’re having a great vacation! 🥳🍣🐟💎✨,” another added (whose emoji game was killer, we might add).
“My goodness you are so beautiful Ashley 🤍,” another concluded.
Graham has had an absolutely packed 2025 so far. The model and proud mom is fresh off her first-ever starring performance on Broadway, where she played the lead role of Roxie Hart in the beloved musical Chicago. She was also a golden goddess on the cover of the summer 2025 issue of V Magazine.
For her most recent endeavor, Graham worked as a campaign ambassador for the aforementioned Omega. In a recent Instagram post, the jewelry and watch brand said of the model, “An advocate for confident style, Ashley Graham shows how the Aqua Terra 30 mm can inject any look with pure self-assurance. The campaign ambassador for our new collection selected her favourite model in stainless steel, choosing a blue dial for eye-catching impact.”
And we couldn’t agree with them more, as the only think that shines brighter than sparkling jewelry is this stunning model!