Alix Earle’s Chocolate Brown Two-Piece Is a Must-Have for Vacationing in Mexico
Birthday girl Alix Earle is living it up, as she takes her 25th trip around the sun. To celebrate her special day, she treated herself to a pleasant vacation in Mexico: a stellar location for her to flaunt her stuff in her cute swimsuits.
Earle took to her Instagram to post a clip of her moving and grooving to Tyla’s feel-good song, “CHANEL.” While doing so, she sported a chocolate-brown two-piece ensemble. The multiple shades of the beautiful color worked together to produce a fabulous design. Even more style points are earned for the beads found throughout the bikini, including underneath the triangle-shaped cups and in the center.
Upon further inspection, the crochet fabric on the outer corners of the swimsuit really elevated the look. With all these glamorous embellishments and more, it’s evident that Earle donned a two-piece as extraordinary as herself.
See Earle’s latest stylish swimsuit on Instagram here.
Any fashionista would be lucky to have a stunner like Earle’s bikini as part of their collection. It’s effortlessly chic and unique, which comes in handy for those who need something that makes a statement all on its own. It also comes in handy for those who are huge fans of chocolate brown but don't know where to begin.
Here’s where to shop to make Earle’s Mexico look yours.
Shop Earle’s Bydee two-piece
The model found her captivating swimsuit at Bydee, the home of trendy and fashion-forward pieces worth obsessing over.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Badalona Top in Zavanna
The Badalona Top in Zavanna ($139) is a swimsuit that you’re not going to want to take off once you put it on.
In addition to the mesmerizing design, the nylon material will fit your every curve, leaving you looking cool under the sun. You can count on the halter strings, which are adorned with beads on the bottom, to give the back something striking, too.
Malaga Bottom in Zavanna
If you’ve been searching for a cheeky bikini bottom that is far from basic, then this Malaga Bottom in Zavanna ($89) is the answer to all your questions.
This matching piece is far from average, as the beads on the tie string sides and the gold chain decorating the hem of the garment combine to deliver a dazzling vision. Topped off with even more chocolate brown knit, this bottom embodies sophistication.
Earle looked ravishing in this must-have swimsuit—and now so can you!